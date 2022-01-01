The college football media world reacted to the Georgia Bulldogs dominating the Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl.

When it comes to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, they do not come with the reputation of them being exciting or good games. The 2021 edition was no better. In the Cotton Bowl, the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 27-6. There was hope that the Orange Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines would be at least competitive.

Sometimes, dreams are just that, dreams. Georgia entered halftime with a commanding 27-3 lead over Michigan. The Bulldogs clinched a spot in the CFP National Championship Game, where they look to get revenge on Alabama, who defeated them for the SEC title.

College football media reacts to Georgia’s dominating win over Michigan

Wonder when the SEC is overrated talk gonna start. – Ryan Clark (@ Realrclark25) January 1, 2022

Thoroughly dominant performance from #Georgia. Very tough night for anyone who wants to argue against the general superiority of the SEC. – Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 1, 2022

Georgia has been dominant in every phase Line

Speed

Execution

Coaching Not close! – Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 1, 2022

I thought UGA would win – not exactly going out on a limb, I know – but didn’t think it would look like this. More surprised by this game than the first. – Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) January 1, 2022

So Bama and Georgia really were that much better than everyone else. – Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) January 1, 2022

I had really thought the second semifinal would be the close one! – Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 1, 2022

All right time to move on to 2022. – Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 1, 2022

Michigan fans can turn the channel to Ryan Seacrest or their preferred New Year’s Eve programming now. – Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) January 1, 2022

Orange Bowl: Georgia defeats Michigan to clinch spot in CFP National Championship Game

Kirby Smart’s team made a statement on their first two drives of the game, as they ended with touchdown passes. Stetson Bennet hit Brock Bowers for a nine-yard touchdown while running back Kenny McIntosh connected on an 18-yard trick play pass to Adonai Mitchell for another touchdown.

The Bulldogs extended a 20-3 lead to 27-3 after a huge 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Jermaine Burton.

Michigan’s offense performed in the first half just like Georgia’s opponents did against their defense – not much. The Wolverines put up just 101 yards of total offense, as opposed to Georgia’s 330.

The Orange Bowl is in the books, now the Bulldogs look to do something they have not done… close out the Crimson Tide in the National Championship Game.

