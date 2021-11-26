Nebraska finished off the 2021 season in fitting fashion when they blew a big lead against Iowa to lose yet another game by a narrow margin.

Nebraska football’s 2021 season is in the books and that’s probably for the best.

Cornhuskers fans don’t have to live through one of the most frustrating seasons in memory any longer. It’s over. They can move on to life in the offseason with no bowl game on the horizon.

There is time still for one last reflection on what a weird campaign they just finished up.

Friday marked the final regular-season game for Nebraska and it looked for a while like it all might end on a high. They jumped ahead of the Hawkeyes 21-6 in the third quarter and had a 21-9 lead going into the fourth.

Then the collapse happened. Iowa returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, brought down Logan Smothers in the endzone for a safety and tied the game on a field goal. Spencer Petras put the Hawkeyes in front 28-21 and the Cornhuskers had no answers on offense to wrestle the advantage back.

College football media wasn’t surprised by Nebraska’s collapse

After watching Iowa outscore Nebraska 19-0 in the final 16 minutes of the game, college football media hardly knew what to say.

And that’s that. Nebraska will end maybe the most excruciating football season i can ever remember 3-9. – Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 26, 2021

Nebraska throws an absolutely pinpoint post route right the Iowa safety and the saddest season in Nebraska history has come to a close – RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2021

And thus Nebraska completes the circle of self destruction. What a season. – Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 26, 2021

Nebraska just can’t have nice things. Woof. – Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 26, 2021

Nebraska is now 1-9 in its last 10 games against Power 5 opponents. Only Vanderbilt (0-10) is worse among Power 5 teams – Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/ChrisVannini/status/1464349994509553664

Nebraska goes 3-9, with EIGHT one-score losses. Ohio State was the only team that managed to beat them by 9. – Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 26, 2021

2021 Nebraska had to be the most frustrating yet predictable 3-9 team in college football history. – Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 26, 2021

It’s going to be a long offseason for the Cornhuskers.

The glass-half-empty crowd will have to sit with the knowledge that Frost will be back to do it all again in 2022. The glass-half-full side can at least hope that the positives from close losses could turn into victories next year .

