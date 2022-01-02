The college football media world reacted to the insane Rose Bowl game between Ohio State and Utah.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals games may not have lived up to the hype in terms of excitement, but the Rose Bowl had fans covered. The Ohio State Buckeyes were set to end their season on a high note, but the Utah Utes showed up to pay and pull off the upset.

Despite the effort by the Utes, the Buckeyes emerged victorious with the 48-45 win. That is all thanks to the record-breaking performances by quarterback CJ Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The college football media world shared their thoughts on what was an epic Rose Bowl game.

Everyone was praising Ohio State’s offense for the Rose Bowl showing

Why is Utah not using timeouts? – Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 2, 2022

The Rose Bowl likely being won on a 2nd down field goal with nine seconds left is not a twist I saw coming. – Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) January 2, 2022

The Rose Bowl Stadium is the greatest big time college football venue ever created and so happy to see a @rosebowlgame classic unfolding. With 21st Century palaces being built everywhere, so great to see for the good folks in Pasadena. – Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 2, 2022

Not sure I remember a QB improving more during a season like CJ Stroud has. Touch, confidence, accuracy feels like it has all jumped a level. Multiple perfect throws today. – Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 2, 2022

Didn’t go for 2, didn’t use your timeouts, didn’t let them score when they got near the end zone, let ’em kill more time after the last snap. What on earth. – Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) January 2, 2022

What a Rose Bowl. What a treat. – Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 2, 2022

What a weird ending but an unforgettable Rose Bowl. – Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 2, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 15 catches for 346 yards and 3 TDs • New bowl record for receiving yards, breaking Jason Rivers’ 308 in 2006 Hawaii Bowl • Tied for 5th most receiving yards in any game in FBS history (record is 405 by Troy Edwards) – Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) January 2, 2022

Ohio State defeats Utah in Rose Bowl classic

Utah made an early statement in the first half, as they took a 35-21 lead over Ohio State entering halftime. Three of those touchdowns came from Utes quarterback Cameron Rising, one of which was an impressive 62-yard run in the second quarter. But, as is the case with Ohio State, you have to continue putting points on the board. Utah could only put up 10 points in the second half.

Ohio State reawakened in the second half, as Stroud threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead score by Smith Njigba on an impressive end zone grab to give the Buckeyes a 45-38 lead. But after Utah tied things up at 45, Ohio State’s Noah Ruggles nailed a game-winning, 19-yard field goal.

Stroud completed 37-of-46 pass attempts for a ridiculous 573 yards, six touchdowns and one interception. Smith-Njigba caught 15 passes from Stroud for an absurd 347 yards and three touchdowns.

Kudos to both teams on what can be easily considered the best game of the entire 2021 season.

For more NCAA football news, analysis, opinion and unique coverage by FanSided, including Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff rankings, be sure to bookmark these pages.