The college football media reacted to Utah’s resounding victory in the Pac-12 title game over the Oregon Ducks.

With a trip to Pasadena and a berth in the Rose Bowl on the line, the Utah Utes flexed their muscle and routed the Oregon Ducks, 38-10, just weeks removed from beating them 38-7.

While the College Football Playoff is out of the discussion, this was still expected to be an intense battle between two Top 25-ranked programs. As it turns out, the game was far from entertaining.

Utah is headed west to California to play in one of college football’s most storied venues. As such, the sports media began reacting on Twitter to the game and both teams’ programs.

Utah blows out Oregon in Pac-12 Championship Game: College football media reactions

In 2 games, Utah has outscored Oregon 76-10 That’s quite the number – Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) December 4, 2021

Hard to believe this is the same Oregon team that played in Columbus on Sept. 11. Just look completely checked out. – Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) December 4, 2021

Oregon’s making Kirk Herbstreit absolutely sick lmao – lukezim (@lukezim) December 4, 2021

Utah’s clearly not making the CFP but I’m not sure there are 4 teams playing better than them right now. This is why CFP expansion will be fun. – Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) December 4, 2021

And if they played two weeks from now Utah would also be up 38-3. This is an accurate representation of how much better Utah is. – Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 4, 2021

Oregon just out here all year pretending. – Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) December 4, 2021

Will Urban Meyer be handling the coin toss at the Ohio State-Utah Rose Bowl? – Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 4, 2021

This was truly a resounding win for the Utah football program, after what all they have been through this year, a win in the Rose Bowl would cap off one of the best seasons in their program’s history. They have the team to do so, on both sides of the ball.

After being up 38-3 at one point, Utah held firm the rest of the way, making Oregon look nothing like the team that went into Columbus earlier this season and stunned Ohio State. With Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal’s future a topic of interest, the Ducks came out and laid an egg, a rotten egg at that.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham on the other hand has a rose in his mouth and a date with either Ohio State or Iowa in Pasadena pending the outcome of Saturday’s Big Ten Championship Game.

