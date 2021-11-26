College football expert picks for Week 13, including predicting the winners of Ohio State-Michigan, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, and Auburn-Alabama.

It’s rivalry week in college football, and this one might have the most impactful games in the Playoff era. Carve yourself a nice piece of sweet potato pie, grab a seat, and prepare for some intense action this week.

The Egg Bowl pits Ole Miss against Mississippi State on Thanksgiving day. It will be the only ranked game and it’s on primetime. You know Lane Kiffin will have something special cooked up for Arch Manning.

On Friday and Saturday, the ACC Atlantic could fall into No. 23 Clemson’s lap as they travel to Columbia to face the Gamecocks. But that’s only if No. 20 NC State loses to rival UNC and No. 18 Wake Forest trips up against a resurgent Boston College team.

But enough of the appetizers. This week’s main courses come on Saturday. Ohio State takes on Michigan in one of the most important installments in The Game in recent years. On the heels of that comes the Iron Bowl, where Auburn hopes to play spoiler to Alabama’s Playoff bid. Finally, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State duke it out to decide which team keeps their distance hopes for a Playoff spot alive.

It will be a day of tension thicker than cold gravy. My oh my. Let’s do this.

College football expert picks for Week 13’s Top 25 games

Thursday, November 25

No. 9 Ole Miss at Mississippi State – 7:30 pm ET – ESPN

Friday, November 26

Boise state at No. 21 San Diego State – 12 pm ET – CBSNo. 16 Iowa at Nebraska – 1:30 pm ET – BTNNo. 4 Cincinnati at East Carolina – 3:30 pm ET – ABCMissouri at No. 25 Arkansas – 3:30 pm ET – CBSColorado at No. 19 Utah – 4 pm ET – FOXNorth Carolina at No. 20 NC State – 7 pm ET – ESPN

Saturday, November 27

No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech – 12 pm ET – ABCNo. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan – 12 pm ET – FOXTexas Tech at No. 8 Baylor – 12 pm ET – FS1No. 18 Wake Forest at Boston College – 12 pm ET – ESPN2No. 24 Houston at UConn – 12 pm ET – CBSSNNo. 22 UTSA at North Texas – 2 pm ET – ESPN +No. 3 Alabama at Auburn – 3:30 pm ET – CBSOregon State at No. 11 Oregon – 3:30 pm ET – ESPNPenn State at No. 12 Michigan State – 3:30 pm ET – ABCNo. 14 Wisconsin at Minnesota – 4 pm ET – FOXNo. 15 Texas A&M at LSU – 7 pm ET – ESPNNo. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State – 7:30 pm ET – ABCNo. 17 Pittsburg at Syracuse – 7:30 pm ET – ACCNNo. 23 Clemson at South Carolina – 7:30 pm ET – SECNNo. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford – 8 pm ET – FOXNo. 13 BYU at USC – 10:30 pm ET – ESPN

The Mayhem Pick (2-2) this week is Michigan over Ohio State. It isn’t because this one is the most likely upset, that goes to Oklahoma spoiling Oklahoma State’s season. No. This one is because it will absolutely destroy the current hierarchy in the CFP rankings and all but ensure we don’t get to see Ohio State’s offense versus Georgia’s defense. In the year of our Lord 2021, we don’t get to have nice things.

