A video of Matt Campbell’s emotional goodbyes to his Iowa State players on Senior Day prompted speculation about him leaving for USC.

The college football coaching carousel is up and running and the spinning is only going to get more wild as the regular season wraps up.

Matt Campbell has been one of the hottest names of the last few years even though he’s stayed put at Iowa State.

Could this be the year he finally takes on a new challenge?

CFB Twitter thinks Matt Campbell looks like he’s saying goodbye to Iowa State

If you’re looking for a sign, one might have arrived with a video of Campbell during the Cyclone’s Senior Day ceremony before the regular-season finale against TCU.

Immediately speculation began about the emotional response from Campbell and what it might mean. Did he get choked up because he’s leaving?

That’s a coach that knows he’s going to USC next year. – Scott (@ScottyAwesome) November 26, 2021

That’s a guy looking like he’s leaving – Shawn Pimentel (@ ShawnPimentel1) November 26, 2021

Whether or not the tears were a sign of Campbell leaving Iowa State, college football Twitter loved the video itself. There are a lot of fans out there wishing their school had a coach like Campbell.

This is the Coach @USC_FB needs to hire. Not sure if he’s available, but damn…‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ look at his love for his kid. This is the man that said… “if you respect the process, the process will eventually bless you back” I love this coach. Just a great individual 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/cbERq81Dl3 – Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) November 26, 2021

Leader of men. A war daddy of a coach. If I was USC or LSU I’m writing a blank check to this guy. He will set the tone, build a culture, and create the type of program everyone can be proud of… https://t.co/InWya3x9aj – Jason Staley (@ jstales7) November 26, 2021

There should be no surprise why speculation is swirling around Campbell. Videos like that that show just how much Campbell feels for his players are just part of it. He’s also taken an Iowa State program that had been in the dumps for decades and transformed them into a player in the Big 12.

Though this season is set to end with a relatively disappointing 7-5 record, Campbell is the first coach in Cyclone history to produce five straight seven-win seasons and five straight years of bowl eligibility.

The question is how long Iowa State can hold onto him.

