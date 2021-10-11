The college football schedule this week is highlighted by Kentucky at Georgia, but there are plenty more games that look promising.

Okay, who had Kentucky at Georgia being the biggest game in Week 7 in their preseason predictions? If you did, buy a lottery ticket, like yesterday. Kentucky has a chance to prove that they are for real, while Georgia is facing its penultimate regular season test. We all know that the Bulldogs’ defense is a rip saw, but this week, they will need to work on polishing their offense. Kentucky’s defense, in advanced metrics, isn’t quite on par with Clemson or even Florida, but it’s certainly good enough to keep this game much closer than the current -22.5 point spread. They might even be good enough to pull off the upset.

In this year of absurdity, it’s not all that far fetched.

The next-biggest game is Oklahoma State at Texas, wherein the Longhorns have a chance to build on their (first) half of being back and pull off a minor upset against the Cowboys. The Longhorns are favored entering the week, but Oklahoma State has a track record of putting together long winning streaks before hitting Bedlam. It should be a fun game at the very least, and we’ll get to see if Sark’s offense is putting it together.

Lastly, NC State at Boston College is a sneaky exciting game with implications for the ACC. If BC can pull off the upset, they will be doing Clemson in favor, dealing NC State a conference loss. And given the ACC generally, this is all but a lock. In any event it should be a lot of fun. And Boston (fine, Chestnut Hill) is a fun city at night. A truly underrated experience.

Week 7 college football schedule

Friday, October 15

California at No. 9 Oregon – 10:30 pm ET – ESPNNo. 24 San Diego State at San Jose State – 10:30 pm ET – CBSSN

Saturday, October 16

UCF at No. 3 Cincinnati – 12 pm ET – ABCNo. 10 Michigan State at Indiana – 12 pm ET – FS1No. 17 Oklahoma State at No. 25 Texas – 12 pm ET – FOXAuburn at No. 17 Arkansas – 12 pm ET – CBS No. 20 Florida at LSU – 12 pm ET – ESPNNo. 21 Texas A&M at Missouri – 12 pm ET – SECN No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia – 3:30 pm ET – CBS Purdue at No. 2 Iowa – 3:30 pm ET – ABCNo. 19 BYU at Baylor – 3:30 pm ET – ESPNNo. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State – 7 pm ET – ESPNTCU at No. 4 Oklahoma – 7:30 pm ET – ABCNo. 13 Ole Miss at Tennessee – 7:30 pm ET – SECNNo. 22 NC State at Boston College – 7:30 pm ET – ACCNNo. 18 Arizona State at Utah – 10 pm ET – ESPN

