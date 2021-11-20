11/20/2021 at 07:03 CET

The base holder of the Cleveland CavaliersCollin Sexton will be low for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his left knee, which was injured less than two weeks ago, the team reported.

The Cavaliers’ leading scorer so far this season he broke a cartilage in his left knee on November 7 during the game that the Cleveland team played against the New York Knicks.

The Cavaliers did not provide their first update until Friday, when they said Sexton had a successful operation Wednesday in Atlanta, but did not release further details.

Before getting injured, Sexton, 22, averages 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in the first 11 games who played with the Cleveland team.

Your low is a blow to aspirations reconstruction the Cavaliers had planned in conjunction with the arrival of the Spanish base Ricky Rubio as a mentor to the young talent on the Cleveland team roster.

Sexton’s discharge has made blond, who had been designated as the Cavaliers’ sixth player, in recent games has left the headline with more minutes of action.

After a good start to the season, they have recently been devastated by injuries. Rookie power forward Evan Mobley is expected to miss a month with a sprained elbow.

The Cavs they lost six regulars Thursday night in a loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The injury is also a major setback for Sexton, who couldn’t get a Cleveland contract extension ahead of the opener in 2021 and was hoping another solid season would lead to lucrative offers.

Sexton, selected number eight in the 2018 college drawing, become a restricted free agent the next summer.

Although Cleveland sees Sexton as part of its young core with Mobley, guard Darius Garland, center Jarrett Allen and forward Issac Okoro, his name is often mentioned in numerous transfer rumors.

Since he came to the NBA his progress has been permanent in each of the four seasons he has played and last year he had his best performance, getting an average of 24.3 points and 22 wins for the Cavaliers.