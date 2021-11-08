11/09/2021 at 00:39 CET

The starting point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Collin Sexton, it will be indefinite leave after confirming the meniscus tear of the left knee that suffered last night during the game that the team played in the Madison Square Garden vs. the New York Knicks.

Sexton, what could only play 12 minutes, had to leave the field in the second period of the game that the Cavaliers won on the road 109-126 and they were placed with a winning mark of 7-4.

The team reported on Monday that Sexton has a meniscus tear in his knee, which will require additional tests and evaluations.

The Cavaliers said nothing about the surgery and that Sexton’s health status will be updated as the doctors check your progress.

Sexton, 22, selected in the first round of the 2018 college sweepstakes, averages 16 points and 3.3 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game since the new season began.

While last season, Sexton finished it with an average of 24.3 points.

Sexton’s loss in the Cavaliers’ starting five could force Cleveland coach JB Bickerstaff to to place the Spanish base Ricky Rubio, currently sixth man on the team, in the position of holder.

Rubio, 31, came off the bench against the Knicks and scored 37 points, the best of his career, with eight triples, the best mark of his career, in addition to contributing another 10 assists.