12/23/2021 at 2:13 PM CET

Sport.es

The collagen-based supplement brand from Ordesa Laboratories, continues to support Spanish sport and se will become one of the sponsors of FastHolaluz, the first Spanish private female team alpine skiing.

Composed of nine elite skiers like Núria Pau or Celia Abad, among others, the recently inaugurated team was born with the aim of promote and promote women’s alpine skiing helping young skiers to become benchmarks in this sport in Spain, following a training and competition plan throughout the season.

“We are very happy to sponsor a project of such a high category as this one, whose values ​​are based on excellence, passion and commitment., ideas in accordance with the Colnatur® philosophy. For us it is enriching to be part of initiatives that promote sports and health & rdquor ;, he says Anna Ferret, general director of Laboratorios Ordesa.

The Colnatur® sponsorship of the FastHolaluz team joins the renovation of Núria Pau as a brand ambassador during the 2021-2022 season, in a context in which the skier seeks to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The alliance with the athlete will help reinforce Colnatur®’s commitment to promoting healthy habits through sports and raising awareness of the importance of taking care of bones, muscles and joints.

“ANDSkiing is a sport that involves high wear and tear on the body that can have repercussions on the musculoskeletal system, so it is essential to take care of it to achieve our goals and keep us physically healthy. To compete at the highest level such as in the European Cup, World Cup, Olympic Games & mldr; we have to take care of all the details and I am sure that Colnatur’s support will help us achieve all our goals & rdquor ;, she explains Núria Pau as a member of FastHolaLuz.