10/27/2021 at 5:05 AM CEST

. / Santiago de Chile

Colo-Colo won with an agonizing 2-1 against the Catholic University and at the end of the twenty-eighth day this Tuesday, he consolidated his advantage as the solo leader of the Chilean tournament with only six dates from the end of the championship. It was a tight match and he could opt for anyone, but after 94 minutes the white box was able to take advantage of a leaked ball that sealed a key victory against the Monumental Stadium against its only guards, the Catholic University crusaders, reaching 55 points in the general and remaining five above his closest pursuer. With this triumph, Gustavo Quintero’s pupils ratified their good football moment and were closer to lifting the title a year after being about to lose the category of honor.

For its part, Universidad Católica, which started winning with a goal from the striker Diego Valencia, He did not know how to take advantage of his opportunities and ended up giving in to a local team that became stronger as the minutes passed, falling just before the final whistle. The crusaders closed the date located in the second position of the table with 50 accumulated points, although still with hopes of achieving the four-time championship in case of Colo-Colo falls in the six games that remain in the contest and they do not stumble against their next rivals.

For its part, Audax Italiano, who is third with 45 points, could not before the penultimate of the table, Huachipato, drawing without goals in Talcahuano. The steelers have yet to lift their heads and are in a difficult situation, at the bottom of the table with 24 points and zero wins in their last five games.

Equalized in points with the italic set is found Union La Calera, which to date is in fourth place after draw 1-1 as a visitor against Curicó Unido. With this result, the Caleranos moved away almost completely from the fight for the title, while the tortero team continues to be anchored in the promotion zone with 28 points and at risk of falling to the Second Division.

Another team that fails to add three at a time is University of Chile, That after fall 3-0 to Melipilla it reached four consecutive defeats falling to the tenth position of the table with 34 points. Despite having forward Joaquín Larrivey, the most productive attacker of the tournament with 17 goals on his personal scoreboard, those led by Esteban Valencia cannot find their game and are widely outmatched by their rivals match by match. Melipilla, meanwhile, managed to get out of the promotion zone accumulating 29 points in total.