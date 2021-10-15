10/15/2021 at 2:11 AM CEST

. / Barranquilla

Colombia and Ecuador tied 0-0 this Thursday at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla on the eleventh day of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, a duel marked by the decisions of the VAR and the suspense that resulted in the cancellation of a goal by Yerry Mina in the 99th minute. strong play set the pace for the match, in which the Peruvian referee had to appeal to the VAR to annul the goal in the coffee growers discount by a hand of the defender and a penalty that had already been called for La Tri in the second half for an offside in the previous rally.

The great figure of the match was goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez, who stopped several difficult shots and saved a point for La Tri, which consolidated itself among the four best that obtain a place in the World Cup. In the match on matchday 12, host David Ospina also had an outstanding one, who avoided the celebrations of the visitors who made a brilliant first half, and with this Colombia is provisionally fourth while waiting for what happens in the Brazil-Argentina match. .

La Tri bothered the hosts from the first moments with its suffocating pressure and they had the first opportunity to score in the third minute on a corner kick in which Piero Hincapié anticipated his rival and sent a header that stopped a demanded David Ospina. The response from Colombia, who had great difficulty getting the ball to Juan Fernando Quintero and Rafael Santos Borré and coming out of the pressure, came in the eighth minute with a free kick from the left side in which Juan Guillermo Cuadrado took a shot that Domínguez stopped.

The strong game cut the rhythm of the game, which was very fought in the center of the field, where the midfielders hit more than they passed the ball. Thus, the Ecuadorians tried to look for Enner Valencia in the area and had a key record in Ángel Mena, who with his mobility was a headache for the first line of Colombian midfielders and even tried with a shot that he stopped without major problems. Ospina.

In the second half Reinaldo Rueda opted for Falcao García and Gustavo Cuéllar to try to bring the coffee team closer to the coffee goal, while Gustavo Alfaro gave Gonzalo Plata confidence to refresh the attack of a team that pressed during the entire first half . In this context, the hosts began to attack more and had two opportunities to go ahead: a header by Falcao in 60 and a shot by Duván Zapata in 68 that were stopped by Domínguez.

A moment of high tension in the match came in the 74th minute when Cuéllar knocked down Plata in the area and the referee whistled a penalty. However, after several minutes in which he reviewed the VAR and changed his decision for an offside in a previous play.

The Colombians continued attacking their rival and had another clear one with Díaz, who in a center of Cuadrado took a shot that was cleared with one foot by the brilliant Domínguez. La Cafetera, turned on the attack against a very physically worn rival, found the goal in the 99th minute in a play in which Mina, in the midst of several rivals, managed to get a low shot that no Ecuadorian saw where it entered. However, Haro, who faced many challenges in this match, reviewed the VAR and after several minutes of deliberation, with the stadium abuzz, decided to annul the goal because the ball hit Mina’s hand before he took the shot.

Thus, the match ended with the protests of the hosts and both Colombia and Ecuador missed the opportunity to get closer to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will have to continue fighting in the remaining six days.