11/17/2021 at 03:07 CET

.

Colombia and Paraguay equaled 0-0 this Tuesday at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla for the 14th day of the World Cup Qualifiers, a match in which both stagnated and that leaves those led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto almost no possibility of going to Taste.

The coffee growers accumulated their fifth consecutive game without scoring and without winning, but they kept the fourth place with which they started this double day.

However, those led by Reinaldo Rueda they have the same points as Peru, which is fifth, and one more than the teams of Chile and Uruguay that are sixth and seventh, respectively, when the difference was greater last month.

The visitors withdrew from the first moments and locals tried to settle on the opposite ground under the leadership of James Rodríguez, who began to hang out with Luis Díaz, Luis Muriel and Miguel Borja.

Despite this, Rueda’s team did not have much clarity and he found a rival who, hampered by injuries, appealed to the speed and creativity of Miguel Almirón to damage the counterattack.

In that line, the Colombians had several approaches with shots from Borja, while the Paraguayans reached the goal of David Ospina with heads in corner kicks.

The clearest of the coffee growers had it Díaz in a great individual play on the left side that ended with a shot from the edge of the area that Antony Silva saved.

Meanwhile, Albirroja, in one of the last plays of the initial stage, had the clearest of the match when Carlos González took advantage of a blunder by Davinson Sánchez and enabled Almirón, who took a very strong shot that crashed into the right post of Ospina’s goal.

For the complementary stage, Rueda moved the board and sent midfielder Víctor Cantillo to the field of play and forwards Duván Zapata and Diego Valoyes, who debuted with the tricolor jersey.

In this context, James threw himself into the center lane and there he began to be a headache for the Paraguayan midfielders and defenders. Justly the Al-Rayyan player had his first clear chance at minute 57 with a mid-distance shot that brushed past Silva’s left post.

However, the context left open a hole in the center of the field that Paraguay tried to take advantage of the counterattack, without successWell, González, Almirón and Braian Samudio, who weighed little, could do little when they received the ball.

As the minutes passed, the game became entangled for both. On the one hand, Colombia lost clarity and depended a lot on its individualities, while Paraguay maintained its creation problems, despite the fact that Braian Ojeda and Luis Amarilla entered to try to do damage on local ground.

In the last minutes, the urgent Rueda team He turned to the attack and took advantage of the expulsion of Andrés Cubas at minute 84, for a double warning, to put Albirroja in his own field.

Despite the clear opportunities of Zapata and Valoyes, Colombia failed to end its drought and today his worst enemy in the fight for a place in the Qatar World Cup is his lack of effectiveness.

– Data sheet:

0. Colombia: David Ospina; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo, Yairo Moreno; Jefferson Lerma (m.79, Cristian Arango), Gustavo Cuéllar (m.46, Víctor Cantillo), James Rodríguez (m.79, Rafael Borré), Luis Díaz; Luis Fernando Muriel (m.46, Diego Valoyes) and Miguel Borja (m.46, Duván Zapata).

Coach: Reinaldo Rueda.

0. Paraguay: Antony Silva; Juan Escobar, Fabián Valbuena, Gustavo Gómez, Junior Alonso (m.75, David Martínez); Mathias Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Matías Rojas (m.54, Óscar Romero), Miguel Almirón; Carlos González (m.72, Luis Amarilla) and Braian Samudio (m.72, Braian Ojeda).

Coach: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Referee: the Argentine Facundo Tello. He sent off Cubas for a double yellow at minute 84 and admonished Balbuena, Cuéllar, Lerma and Valoyes.

Incidents: Match of the fourteenth day of the South American qualifying rounds of the Qatar 2022 World Cup played at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.