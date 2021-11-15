

Maluma.

Photo: John Phillips-Pool / .

The entire Hispanic community that attended the MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) was swollen with pride when the Colombian Maluma was announced by Rita Ora as Best Latino, and also released his new single, “Mama Tetema”, which he recorded with the Tanzanian, Rayvanny.

“This goes to Medellín, Colombia, which is no longer Pablo Escobar anymore. Now it’s Maluma Baby and J BalvinThank you to my team, thank you all. Mom, I love you, it’s for you, you’re watching it on TV! It has been very hard to get here, i am proud to be latin“, Expressed the star of the urban genre.

Although they did not attend the awards, the boys of BTS were consecrated yesterday as the global phenomenon of the year by obtaining four awards: Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and The Greatest Fans.

Winners who sent messages and were not present included Taylor Swift, Billie eilish, Olivia rodrigo, Doja cat, SZA and David Guetta, among others.

This was the first time that Hungary received these awards, and both the public and the audience celebrated the initiative of Chris McCarthy (openly gay), president of MTV Entertainment Group Viacom CBS, to support the LGBT + community,

This, given that, in the country, the Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, managed to prohibit, through a law, talking about homosexuality and gender change in schools and before minors.

“We all need to support the community, and all kinds of marriages and preferences. And it’s the best thing MTV could have done, come and say how we can help this not be considered illegal. Freedom before everything, “said Saweetie.

Inside the László Papp Budapest Sports Arena, where there is also a football stadium, everything was a party after a year and a half of confinement.

All attendees were verified to be vaccinated and showed PCR tests to ensure Covid-19 free delivery.

You may also like

Jailyne Ojeda leaves her fans drooling showing the rear in thong dental floss “pizza”

Bárbara de Regil regrets the death of her pet and Gala Montes unleashes controversy for comment

Wanda Nara shows off her body from the beach with a tiny black bikini