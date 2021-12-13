12/13/2021 at 07:29 CET

. / Guadalajara

The Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas resurfaced from his ashes and with two stopped penalties he gave this Sunday to the Atlas the title of the Apertura of Mexican soccer, his first title in 70 years, against León. Atlas, directed by Argentine Diego Cocca, won 1-0, tied the final 3-3 and won 4-3 in the penalty series with two stops by Vargas and a decisive goal by Argentine Julio Furch. Vargas, with two errors in the last two games, was confirmed as the best goalkeeper in the championship by stopping shots from Fernando Navarro and Luis Montes to give his team a 4-3 win in the tiebreaker.

Atlas, in need of winning after having lost the first leg 3-2, came out to press, but could not reflect their dominance on the board due to the poor aim of Colombian Julián Quiñones, who missed two clear scoring opportunities. In the 6th minute, Luis Reyes escaped down the left wing and gave the South American an assist, who did not take advantage of the possibility of giving his team an advantage. And in the 28th, Quiñones appeared on the right in a long pass from Camilo Vargas and at the exit of goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota shot softly over the top. It was a good try, but the ball hit the post.

For the second half, the Atlas maintained their offensive attitude and in the 46th minute they made a good combination; Quiñones stepped on the area, although Cota went ahead and dried up the Colombian’s attack. The goalkeeper also stopped a shot by Aldo Rocha in the 55th minute, but seconds later, on a corner kick, he could not stop a ball finished off by Jeremy Marquez head, which finally gave the goal to Atlas that tied the series 3-3.

In 70 Quiñones fell to the ground, requested the change due to injury and left the court with a fit of tears, the most heartbreaking image of the game, with 20 minutes to go.

Atlas made the mother of all mistakes shortly after, in 81. Brayan Trejo, who replaced Quiñones, made a great play in the area and put a pass to Édgar Zaldívar, who a meter from the door, with enough space and the defeated goalkeeper finished off on one side. In 89 Zaldívar was about to save his mistake with a well-placed shot, but Cota cleared it and confirmed himself as the best of the León.

The Argentinian Emmanuel Gigliotti suffered his second warning, was sent off for violent play and left the Lion with one man less on the pitch in the last action of the game. With one less player, the León not only planted well behind, but also had the clearest goal action in extra time. In the 109th minute, Holan’s team created danger with Elías Hernández, stopped by an opportunity from Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who had not been demanded for 109 minutes.

On penalties Jesús Angulo, Édgar Zaldívar, Brayan Trejo and Julio Furch scored for Atlas and Aldo Rocha failed, while Elías Hernández, Ecuadorian Ángel Mena and Colombian William Tesillo scored for León, but Navarro and Montes were victims of Camilo Vargas .