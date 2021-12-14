The Governor of Colorado, United States, Jared Polis, stated in a recent interview that the Covid-19 emergency has “finished” and that will not implement another command of mask across the state in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

But that was not the only reason that has unleashed criticism among the population, as the president stated that if people are not vaccinated at this time, it is their “damn fault” if they get sick.

“Everyone had more than enough opportunity to get vaccinated. Hopefully, it has been at your pharmacy, your supermarket, a bus near you [o en] big events. At this point, if he hasn’t been vaccinated, it’s really his bloody fault, “he stated.

“Those who get sick, it’s almost entirely their damn fault.”he continued. “I don’t want to say that no one [contraerá el virus si está] vaccinated, but it is very rare. To put it in perspective, of the roughly 1,400 people hospitalized, fewer than 200 (or 16 percent) are vaccinated. And many of them are older or have other conditions. 84% of the people in our hospitals are not vaccinated and they had every chance of getting vaccinated. “

“The emergency is over”

In the interview, Polis said that he supported local jurisdictions instituting their own mandates according to their individual needs, but that the state should steer clear.

“The emergency is over. You know, the [funcionarios] health workers can’t tell people what to wear; that’s not their job. The [funcionarios] from public health they would say that you always wear a mask because it reduces the flu, but that is not something you need; you don’t tell people what to wear. You don’t tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [usarla]. If they freeze, it’s their damn fault “he declared.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, that’s your choice. I respect that. But it is your fault when you are in the hospital with Covid, “he added.

Polis lamented that there is an “alternative universe of misinformation” that contributes to people not getting vaccinated.

The governor’s comments follow the new restrictions instituted in several counties in the Denver metropolitan area, including a “vax or mask” mandate, which requires companies to require indoor masks or customers to provide proof of vaccination.

