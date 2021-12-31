

Thousands of people were called to leave their homes due to the rapid advance of the fire in the state of Colorado.

Hundreds of houses, a hotel and a shopping center were burned, and Thousands of people were evacuated due to the wildfires raging outside Denver, Coloradoauthorities said Thursday night.

Wildfires engulfed parts of the area in smoky, orange skies; In the city of Louisville, which has a population of about 21,000, an evacuation was also ordered.

The same order was issued for Superior’s 13,000 residents. Both neighboring cities are located about 20 miles northwest of Denver.

More than 500 houses may have been destroyed by the fire, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a news conference Thursday.

“We know that approximately 370 houses in the Sagamore subdivision were lost. There are 210 other houses that may have been lost in Old Town Superior, ”he added.

Winds and drought

The blaze was one of several that started Thursday and spread rapidly due to high winds. Gusts of up to 169 kilometers per hour were reported in several places, according to the National Weather Service, fanning the flames and hindering the effort of firefighters.

The flames easily swept through the region through a historic drought; power towers collapsed by powerful winds ignited small fires that took shape in the dehydrated landscape of Boulder County.

Several wounded

Videos taken by residents showed buildings on fire. At least six people who were injured were being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital.

Another video captured by a passerby outside a Costco store in Superior showed an apocalyptic scene with winds whipping through the trees and the parking lot surrounded by gray skies.

“Prayers for the thousands of families evacuated from the Superior and Boulder fires,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis wrote on Twitter.

Prayers for families evacuating from the fires in Superior and Boulder County. Evacuation points are at South Boulder Rec Center (1360 Gillaspie Dr, Boulder), Longmont Senior Center (910 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont), and YMCA of Northern Colorado (2800 Dagny Way, Lafayette). – Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 30, 2021

“Rapid winds are spreading the flames quickly,” he added.

Like much of the western United States, Colorado experienced years of drought that has left the area parched and vulnerable to wildfires.

