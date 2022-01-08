01/08/2022 at 12:37 CET

In the final week of the NFL a The Angels Chargers already Indianapolis Colts in the AFC, already Saint Francisco 49ers in the NFC, it is enough for them to win in their respective games to ensure their participation in the postseason.

The Chargers, 9-7, at this time with one of the two remaining tickets available in the American Conference, they will reach the playoffs if they beat the Raiders, 9-7, though Las Vegas can snatch their spot if they come out victorious.

The Colts, 9-7, have the same mission; imposed to tie up the other quota, something that does not seem so complicated if you take into account its rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars, 2-14, worst team this season.

A defeat of Indianapolis would allow a tie between Chargers Y Raiders qualify these squads.

The other team with chances in the AFC is Pittsburgh, 8-7-1, which must beat the Ravens, expect a loss for the Colts and that there is a victor between Chargers and Las Vegas.

The rest of the teams with a postseason ticket in the American Conference start with the Titans, 11-5, champions of the South and number one of the AFC; it is enough for them to surpass the Texans to rest in the first week of the postseason for being first.

Also taking place in the playoffs are Chiefs, 11-5, Western monarchs, hoping to combine a win over Denver with a loss to Tennessee to finish atop the AFC.

The Bengals, 10-6, owners of the North, in their game against the Browns will give rest to your pin Joe Burrow, and the participation of your broker is in doubt Joe Mixon positive for COVID-19.

Buffalo, 10-6, will define the East title in his favor if he beats the Jets, but if he loses and the Patriots, 10-6, beat Miami, they will win the division championship. Both are qualified.

In the National Conference the last postseason ticket will remain in the hands of San Francisco, 9-7, if they win or the New Orleans Saints they do not beat the Falcons.

It will not be easy for the 49ers because their rival, The Angels Rams, 12-4, require victory to be Western monarchs.

A defeat for the Rams would open the way for Arizona to lift the Division title if it passes over the Seahawks.

In addition to Cardinals Y Rams will be in the postseason the Packers, 13-3, champions of the North, who already secured the number one of the NFC to rest the first day of playoffs.

They will be accompanied by Buccaneers, Monarchs in the South, 12-4 and the Cowboys, 11-5 in the East. The Philadelphia Eagles close the guest list, 9-7, with a wild card ticket.

NFL week 18 games.Saturday: Chiefs-Broncos and Cowboys-Eagles.

Sunday: Bengals-Browns, Packers-Lions, Bears-Vikings, Washington-Giants, Colts-Jaguars, Steelers-Ravens, Titans-Texans, Saints-Falcons, Jets-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Patriots-Dolphins, Seahawks-Cardinals, Phanters -Buccaneers and Chargers-Raiders.