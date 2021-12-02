NEW YORK – December 1, 2021 – Combate Global today announced the official first leg groups or quarterfinal matchups for its coveted one-night, eight-man, $ 100,000 bantamweight grand prize “COMBATE CUP” tournament. (135 pounds) on Sunday, December 12, live in the United States on Univision (11 pm ET / 8 pm PT), TUDN USA (11 pm ET / 8 pm PT) and Paramount + (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT) .

“COPA COMBATE” will also be broadcast live on TUDN MX in Mexico.

In a group, Carlos Briseño (13-2) from Mexico will face Cristian “Scorpio” Barraza (7-3) from Chile, and Frans “The Zulu Irishman” Mlambo (10-5) from Ireland will face José “The Mercenary ”Zarauz (22-8-1) from Peru.

In the opposite group, Leo Muniz (6-1) of the United States will face Pierre “The French Hawaiian” Daguzan (6-5) of France, and Kevin Cordero (12-2) of Spain will collide with Luciano “El Aguila” Ramos (8-6) from Argentina.

The winners of the two quarterfinal bouts in each group will meet each other in the semi-final stage of the tournament, and the two winners of the semi-final stage fight will meet in the final stage of the championship.

Carlos Briseño vs. Cristian Barraza

Briseño, 31, from Mexico City has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and is a member of the Bonebreakers gym. He enters La Cage, Combate Global’s competition cage, on a two-game winning streak after earning a unanimous decision over Adam Martinez in what was Briseño’s debut in Combate Global on October 1.

From Santiiago, Barraza, 28, is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brown belt who has achieved all 7 victories of his professional career by submission. He is coming off an arm submission in the first round (2:01) against Mexico’s Diego Silva on October 22.

Frans Mlambo vs. Jose Zarauz

Mlambo, a 30-year-old protégé of famed coach John Kavanagh and a former gold medalist at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) world championships, will become the first fighter in history to represent Ireland at the tournament. ” COMBAT CUP ”. To date, Mlambo has produced 8 of his 10 career wins via (T) KO or submission, and will enter “COMBATE CUP” on a two-game win streak.

Fighting from Lima, Zarauz, 28, has the most professional experience of all the participants in the “COMBATE COPA” tournament, and will enter La Jaula for the second time in 2021 after securing a unanimous decision victory over Fernando Noriega in one event. regional event in Peru on July 17.

Leo Muniz vs. Pierre daguzan

Muniz, 31, is a resident of Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania and a native of The Bronx, NY who achieved back-to-back victories over Team Alpha Male member Héctor “El Matador” Fajardo on May 29 and August 13, respectively. to secure a ticket to “COMBATE CUP”.

At 35 years old, Daguzan, a native of Versailles, Yvelines and a resident of Honolulu, Hawaii, is the oldest competitor on the tournament field. He has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Puente, Jr. in Combate Global action on July 16.

Kevin Cordero vs. Luciano Ramos

Cordero, 22, from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, is Spain’s number one pound-for-pound rising star, and the youngest of the eight tournament entrants. He has earned 9 of his 12 professional victories via (T) KO or submission, including his last start and Global Combate debut on September 3, when he produced a first-round submission (4:59) (triangle choke) against veteran wrestler Ricky Bandejas.

Ramos is a 25-year-old finisher hailing from Concordia who moved to Stockton, California last year to train with the team founded by famous MMA brothers Nick and Nate Diaz. Since making the jump to Diaz’s camp, Ramos, who has achieved six of eight career victories by (T) KO or submission, has been victorious in his two MMA bouts in 2021, recently defeating Keilen Fantroy in the first round (1:54) by submission (triangle choke) on July 31.

In two previously announced women’s bouts that will appear on the “COPA COMBATE” undercard in addition to the tournament, Criszaida Adames (5-1) will launch against Caroline “Taz” Gallardo (5-4) at strawweight (115 pounds), while Lucero “La Loba” Acosta (2-2) will face Rosselyn Chavira (1-0) at flyweight (125 pounds).

The tournament will also be supported by two “reserve” bouts. If any of the winners of the quarter-final stage of the tournament are unable to continue their bid in the semi-final stage due to injury, the winner of one of the reserve bouts of the tournament will replace the winner injured in the semi-final stage of the tournament.

In a reserve match of the tournament, Felipe “Pipe” Vargas (7-2) of San José, Calif. Via Bogotá, Colombia will face undefeated Diego “El Niño” Gómez Manzur (4-0) of Santiago, Chile. In the second reserve match of the tournament, Ricky Bandejas (14-6) of Brick, NJ via Coconut Creek, Fla. Will face Alan “Beche” Cantu (9-7) of Monterrey, NL, Mexico.