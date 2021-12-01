NEW YORK – November 30, 2021 – Combate Global today announced a six-fight Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event, live on Univision (12 am ET / PT) and TUDN USA (12 am ET / 9 pm PT) from Miami, Fla on Friday, December 3.

The program will also air in Mexico on TUDN MX, starting at 11 pm local time.

In the featherweight main event (145 pounds), American star José “Froggy” Estrada (7-2) will face off with the winner of the reality show “The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America 3”, Martín “El Toro” Bravo ( 12-3).

Estrada, 30, of Oxnard, California, secured the best victory of his career to date on July 2, defeating seasoned Nicaraguan star Leonardo “Chimmy” Morales by majority decision.

The result marked Estrada’s only victory, to date, that has gone onto the judges’ scorecards. His other six wins have come via TKO or submission over two rounds of action.

Hailing from Rosarito, BC, Mexico and fighting from Newton, NJ, Bravo, 28, made his Global Combate debut in 2021, scoring a first-round TKO (1:09) against veteran Andrew ” The Beast ”Whitney on September 17th.

In an outstanding strawweight competition (115 pounds), Stephanie “Lil Bovy” Frausto (8-8) from Dublin, California will face Camila Rivarola (3-3-1) from Montevideo, Uruguay via Stockholm, Sweden.

The other fight on the main card will be Tommy “The Spaniard” Aaron (9-5) from Los Angeles, California against Ivan “Choko” Castillo (21-13) from Ensenada, BC, Mexico at welterweight (170 pounds). .

In preliminary action on the card, Jonathan Sepúlveda (9-3) of Isabela, Puerto Rico will fight Adrián García (6-1) of Miami, Fla. At a weight of 130 pounds.

Los Angeles “Slick” Rick Zelada (1-0) will face Gustavo “Volcan” Navarrete (0-1) of Chandler, Arizona at bantamweight (135 pounds).

Elizabeth Avila (0-2) of Mexico City, Mexico will seek her first professional victory in an atomweight fight (105 pounds) against Tamika Jones (0-0) of Las Vegas, Nevada.