Being Come The Joy of Aztec tv One of the programs of yesteryear preferred by viewers, not only for its content but also for the cast that participates day by day by driving it, recently a news item was shared where it was mentioned that the drivers supposedly had their days numbered.

VLA belongs to the genre of morning magazine program, shows, contests and varieties, it was launched in approximately 2006, and to date it continues to air from 9:00 in the morning until 2:00 p.m.

Some rumors have arisen from the Grupo Salinas television station Tv Azteca, that some of its morning programs would have some important changes and that specifically it was about some conductors of Come the joy.

It is said that the executives had a meeting with the drivers of the program, the objective of which was to request certain goals to be met during the next few weeks, in a given situation that these were not met, they would have to go out of broadcast.

Another point that apparently was seen in said meeting is that other drivers were also told that they should moderate their comments a bit.

It seems that the television station is concerned because it has not managed to have the popularity of the competition, the Hoy program, it should be noted that the Televisa morning has more years appearing on the screen, since 1998 that is 23 years on the air as long as VLA has approximately 15 .

It was on January 2, 2006, the first day of transmission of Come the joy, and although it is quite popular, it still fails to surpass Hoy.

It is said that in the meeting with the directors two conductors were not requested and when they appear they are the ones who are in a possible exit from the program, we are talking about Cynthia Rodriguez and Matilde Obregón.

As for Capi Pérez, he was one of those who were present at the meeting and who apparently received a strong scolding, being he the one who was pointed out to moderate his vocabulary while still being him, another of the drivers who may also be The eye-catcher was William Valdés.

This program has a duration of five hours, with which some Internet users have agreed according to certain publications on Twitter of an account specialized in shows, which should return to the three-hour format.

This is because for some viewers it ends up being a bit tedious having to listen and watch few variations of the conductors that are the same every day.