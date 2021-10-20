Come La Alegría, host has a mishap in the program | Instagram

Recently one of the favorite conductors of the famous program Come the joy had an altercation during one of the most recent broadcasts, her companions apparently did nothing to help her, exposing something of the young woman.

The Venga La Alegría program has been so successful that they found it necessary to extend the program even more, so now we also find new content on the weekend, today the program that airs Saturday and Sunday is “Venga La Alegría Weekend”.

It was this October 17 when one of the favorite conductors of the program Gaby ramirez He had a small mishap, which perhaps for many was something a bit comical because of what happened.

This situation did not go unnoticed by his colleagues and some Internet users, resulting in the fact that this fact went viral.

The host shared the famous video that went viral on her own Instagram account, despite the fact that some saw it as something funny, the same thing seemed to her, since she published it and also shared an entertaining publication.

Come La Alegría, host has a mishap in the program | Instagram gabrirmz

The drivers were doing a dynamic in the program where they had to guess what was inside some boxes, she was carrying a white rabbit with one of her arms when the little one moved a little and ended up on her back.

When doing this movement, Gaby to prevent the little one from falling, she bent her body and leaned down, because she was wearing a slightly short white skirt when she did so, she exposed what she had below.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

This is not the first time that a driver has had a mishap of this type, in various television programs we find something similar that tends to become something funny because of the comic, innocent and unforeseen nature of the situation.

In the case of the driver of Come La Alegría weekend, Gaby Ramírez showed the shorts she was wearing, once she realized that she was in front of the camera she immediately changed position to stop showing her parts.

In a super uncomfortable position, I’m sorry I played the video about 5 times and I keep laughing, friend, “wrote Memo Hiervas.

At the moment its publication already has 250,216 thousand reproductions in addition to 288 comments where they mention that it was something really funny.