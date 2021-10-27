The comedy of the past, in many cases, can no longer be valued in the same way as when it came out. The case of Roberto Gómez Bolaños “Chespirito” is an example of this. Programs like El Chavo del Ocho and El Chapulín Colorado, which marked more than a generation, are now criticized as backward in many ways, and the most recent to speak out against Chespirito is comedian Carlos Ballarta.

Ballarta was born on November 13, 1990 and is originally from Mexico City; his first steps in the world of standup date back to 2012 at the Beer Hall bar. He started to get famous on the show It’s night … and I’m here, from René Franco, and by being part of the ‘7 Machos’ collective, together with Eduardo Talavera placeholder image, Fran hevia and other comedians. In February 2020 Louis CK chose him as one of those in charge of opening his show at the Metropolitan Theater. On Netflix you can see some of their specials like Love is from Putos, Fury Ñera and False prophet, among others.

His most recent controversy occurred in the program Extended version, by Tenoch Huerta, where he criticized Robert Gómez Bolaños. One of the things that Ballarta said is extremely important: the function of comedy is not necessarily to make people reflect or educate; A common criticism in social networks directed at Gómez Bolaños is that his programs “taught” Mexicans to mistreat children, not to respect the elderly, and to denigrate women. While criticism can be made on issues such as sexism and homophobia in El Chavo del Ocho, accusing Chespirito of being responsible for such deep problems of culture, is simply absurd:

I believe that it is not the responsibility of comedy to make people reflect. Not all, but I do feel that, at least in terms of comedy, Chespirito has been one of the worst things that has happened to Mexican comedy. I at least in my house, if there is something that I do not let my son see it is that bullshit, the net.

On the other hand, what really bothers Ballarta is the artist, whom he cannot separate from “art.” Chespirito was received in Chile by the dictator Pinochet in 1977, in the sports complex that served as a torture and detention center after the 1973 coup:

I’m not usually that nailed, but sometimes I get nailed. And I say, for a matter of dignity, to know that Chespirito went to Chile and appeared on two dates at the National Stadium, where students had been tortured, due to the fact that Pinochet received him with fucking honors of Head of State, for the fact which was a success during all dictatorships. What I thought the most is “what does a dictatorship do but censor content that can harm it?” What did they not censor? Chespirito.

Currently, Chespirito’s original programs have come off free-to-air television, after decades being broadcast by Televisa.

