Twitter Blue is taking shape, the paid version of this popular social network opens in the United States with a string of features that are exclusive to your subscribers. They can undo a tweet before sending it or search for news without seeing any announcement, options that, for now, will not reach Spain.

Countries such as the United States, Canada or New Zealand are the first to put the news of Twitter Blue to the test, both on iOS and Android. The prices of this paid version range from 3 to 5 dollars a month depending on the country.

Twitter Blue thus begins its first year on the internet, dedicated to giving exclusive functions to the most active users on the platform, those who need more editing options for the amount of content they publish and that, until now, they had to resort to other applications to compensate for the lack of tools that Twitter offered them.

Access to articles

Many users use Twitter to stay informed of current events with the publications shared by the media on this social network. Therefore, Twitter wants to go a step further and become a gateway to the press, a digital kiosk from which to read hundreds of articles without ads.

This function arises from the purchase by Twitter of the start-up Scroll, associated with more than 300 publishers with whom the social network now works. Rolling Stone magazine, The Washington Post, BuzzFeed or The Atlantic are some of the news websites that have reached an agreement with Twitter Blue.

Part of the subscription that users pay to Twitter, will go to these redactions, allowing readers to freely access articles. From the timeline of the application they can enter all the pages of these publishers. For their part, publishers will have a panel to analyze subscribers’ reading habits, “our goal is to help each editorial partner earn 50% more per person than they would have earned by showing ads to that person,” he says. Twitter

The news regarding the press does not end here, Twitter Blue users also have a section to see the most shared news in their community. Those that have had a greater impact among his acquaintances they appear at the top.

Undo tweets

Among the exclusive tools that can be enjoyed in this payment section, is the ability to further customize the Twitter application on mobile. They have new icons and more colorful themes, folders to organize bookmarks, it is even possible to configure navigation to access more quickly the sections that matter most.

Twitter at the speed of light with Custom Navigation – giving you super quick access to the content you care about the most pic.twitter.com/Lf2Ou3mYOf – Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

Something more expected is the button to undo the tweets, it does not mean that they can be edited once published, but that a post preview before sending it to your followers and it is possible to stop the sending and delete the message if you change your mind at that time. Twitter wants users to take a moment of reflection before impulsively posting something.

As they facilitate the view of the messages that are published, it is also easier to read the Twitter threads in this paid version, and it is possible to customize the size of the text in Reader, to adapt the reading of the thread to a letter that results nicer.

Anticipated features

Finally, those who decide to pay to use these exclusive features also have early access to the news that the company is developing. The tools in the testing phase are evaluated in this section, giving users the option to comment on their usefulness.

Get early access to the features we’re testing with Labs. Right now: Pinned Conversations for your DM inbox on iOS, and longer video uploads up to 10 minutes on web pic.twitter.com/Wfz4iYWMti – Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

For example, right now subscribers can upload videos of up to 10 minutes, while the rest of tweeters can only extend 2 minutes. If the function is not very successful, it will disappear.

The flow between new tools will be constant and thanks to the response of subscribers, the social network will be able to assess whether what it has developed adds value to the application or is better to discard it. They are also testing conversations pinned to the top of private messages.

