For fans, conventions are times of the year when they can learn about the big new plans franchises are preparing for them. Marvel and DC they know very well that it is the ideal time to present projects, trailers and trailers that feed the interest of their audiences for months. However, the pandemic has seriously affected this tradition. The famous San Diego Comic-Con It has been running online for two years, and although that seemed like the best option, much of the magic of the event was lost and did not meet the expectations of the public.

In addition to the presentations and the possibility of meeting a figure that is part of your favorite saga, the Comic-con it serves so that, for a few days, the public can feel part of a community. That is why the online version, while necessary, simply did not connect in the same way. Fortunately for many, the outlook on the pandemic looks better than a year ago and with health and vaccination protocols, public events are resuming their forms.

An unofficial blog of the convention published the images showing the dates for the next edition of the Comic-con and of Wondercon:

We’ve all known this for months, but CCI posted the dates and quietly removed them from their page, but it’s official (again). The dates for SDCC and WonderCon in 2022.

Wondercon It is another of the most important conventions among fans that takes place in San Francisco; specifically Anaheim, and now we know that it will take place during the first days of April. While the Comic-con It will arrive from July 21 to 24.

For now, it has not been confirmed that the next edition will take place in person, but it is quite possible. If so, extraordinary measures will surely have to be taken to ensure the safety of the public. For example, capacity for guests may be significantly reduced, and vaccination records and COVID testing will almost certainly be requested for those who decide to join. Although a large part of the population does not support this type of restrictions and requests are the only possibility of resuming this type of encounter.

Those in charge of the Comic-con fingers crossed to be able to have a face-to-face event in 2022 that repairs the economic damage they have suffered these two years. At the beginning of this year, David glanzer, spokesperson for Comic-con, sent an official statement (via ComicBook.com) where he explained the need to return to normal functions:

Although we have been able to move from face-to-face meetings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had a serious impact on the organization, as it has with many small businesses, requiring reduced work hours and a reduction in pay. employees, among others. Hopefully this event will bolster our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person meetings in 2022.

In Los Angeles some conventions have begun to open their doors for the return of the public. The Los Angeles Comic-Con It will be face-to-face and will take place the first week of December. The response of the people and the results in terms of security and protocols will be indispensable notes for other similar conventions. Something similar will happen with Emerald City Comic-Con and C2E2, which will also take place in December in Seattle and Chicago, respectively.

Another aspect that has seriously affected Comic-con is that so much Marvel What DC have decided not to be part of the event. Movies from these brands are very important to fans, who flock to the convention year after year hoping to see new news, trailers or exclusive presentations. Both companies have decided to hold their own conventions and although a return to the Comic-con In the event that it is in-person again, they are prioritizing their own campaigns.

