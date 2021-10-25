Updated on Monday, October 25, 2021 – 02:13

They believe that uncertainty and inflation may contain the accumulated spending during the pandemic

Terraces of bars and restaurants in Madrid.ANTONIO HEREDIA

The generalized inflation, with the electricity bill soaring for months and the rising cost of raw materials and transport, They can overshadow a Christmas campaign which starts with Black Friday (last weeks of November) and which is expected with optimism, as it is the first without a state of alarm and without restrictions.

Both the hospitality industry and commerce, two of the sectors most affected by the limitations derived from the pandemic, believe that it will be positive, since there is accumulated savings during this time that has not been given out and this year there are no restrictions in the stores, neither of hours nor of capacity.

To this are added almost two years without renovating wardrobeBecause teleworking and restrictions on outings and meetings have made people not buy clothes. This year, Christmas dinners, group meetings and nightlife also return.

“People want to go out, to make up for dinners and lost time,” says Jos Luis Yzuel, president of the hotel industry in Spain, which represents more than 300,000 establishments in the country. They estimate sales only 15% below those of 2019. However, they warn that rising costs will inevitably lead to a rise in prices.

“We are going to see how all this affects the sector, but in the medium term it is inevitable that they will have to be passed on to the consumer“He says. According to him, the electricity bill is already 40% more, oil is 25% more expensive and soft drinks also have important increases.” There will come a time when these prices will not be able to be maintained “, says Yzuel, who does believe that the impact on consumption could be more noticeable towards January.

Commerce

Commerce expects to grow 4%, although, as explained by Anged, the national association of large distribution companies, there are two elements that can distort this Christmas season, the time of highest consumption of the year: the rise in electricity, which ” has a significant percentage of the costs “, and the tax one.

“It is certainly not a friendly environment neither for consumption nor for the recovery of homes“They explain from this employer’s association, which groups together companies such as Carrefour, Media Markt, Leroy Merlin or El Corte Ingls. Faced with this panorama of uncertainty, with many workers still in ERTE,” there are those who can choose to save.

The president of Aecoc, the association of mass consumption companies, awaits “with moderate optimism” these coming months, although he also warns of the risks associated with this inflation, as he highlighted this week during the celebration of the annual mass consumption congress of this association. .

An appointment in which the issue of price increases played a special role. Some companies in the food sector are already doing it and others are studying it. Non-food distribution (technology, household goods, DIY) for the moment it contains them, precisely so as not to truncate Black Friday.

Inflation doesn’t just affect food and drink. The steel from which ship containers are made, for example, is much more expensive. Also wood, aluminum or wood. There is much more demand than supply. This affects transport, packaging … throughout the supply chain.

From Anged they remember, however, that although all these cost increases greatly affect margins, “The pricing policy of each company is unique.”

Fiab, the food and beverage company, believes that “in these circumstances, consumer spending could be reduced, losing all the effort that has been previously made to reactivate the economy and build trust”, according to its CEO, Mauricio Garca de Quevedo.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more