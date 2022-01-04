Trade starts the year worse than expected, after a close in 2021 in which sales have been weighed down by the impact of the micron variant, and with timid expectations for January. Is when the sales period officially begins, and precisely when the price increases that until now had been contained in some cases are expected to become generalized in order not to weigh down Christmas consumption.

This discount period that starts on Friday will therefore be weaker. As Carlos Moreno Figueroa, of the Spanish Confederation of Commerce (CEC) illustrates, the sales will be less sales. For businesses that have not done well, especially in the more seasonal sectors, such as fashion, s will do their best to remove unsold stock, with discounts. But the rest will have to adjust the rise in costs and transfer it to the product to cushion this constant decline in the margin, he regrets.

In his opinion, this January there will be a general rise in prices, since many manufacturers have already had an impact on the rising cost of raw materials (aluminum, steel, plastic, glass, electronics …) and most distributors will in turn have to pass on this increase in costs.

The sales It is the way that businesses have to get rid of what they have not sold, but by cutting their margin. For businesses that have fallen in sales and suffered an increase in costs is an almost certain loss.

A “catastrophic” year

The sales officially begin after Three Kings Day, although since in 2012 stores were allowed to choose when to make their offers, there are many that come before December and link almost to Black Friday, the other most popular discount period among consumers.

Last year, the campaign coincided with Filomena, that hampered sales. Textiles, the sector most affected by the pandemic, closed the period with falls of 53%. Taking into account that collapse, now exceeding the figures of last year’s sales campaign is easy, but that does not mean that they will be good, says Eduardo Zamcola, president of Acotex, the employer’s association of the textile sector.

In autumn the activity of the sector began to rise and register increases, but the impact of micron in the final stretch of 2021 has been strong and the last two weeks of December, which we thought were going to be good, have been catastrophic. Sales have plummeted and now the sales campaign is relying on micron, although it won’t save the year, says Zamcola, who insists people aren’t buying, but costs continue to rise.

In 2020 the sector closed with a 40% drop in billing with respect to 2019 and this 2021 it will do so with a 15% decrease over last year’s figures. Euromonitor anticipates an increase of 5% for this 2022.

At a general level, including the rest of the sectors, the CEC had calculated to close 2021 15% below what was billed before the crisis, but now they raise the figure to 25%.

Prices

Zamcola recalls that to the fall of the influx of people in the stores for fear of being infected, it is added that dinners and events have been canceled and in the face of the sales there are many businesses that are having difficulties to raise the blind because there were many workers from low, infected.

Even if the most dissuasive effect on the pocketbook will be inflation, which closed 2021 near 7%, the highest level in 29 years. The economic hangover that this situation will have in households and in spending is yet to be seen, says Moreno-Figueroa.

The sector is in a very critical situation, because to the fall of the income, it is necessary to add the increase of the costs by the increase of the minimum wage, more taxes, the logistics costs and of the raw materials, points out Zamcola.

Moreno-Figueroa highlights the increase of about 15% in the case of electrical appliances, since all the increases mentioned are joined by the guarantee law, which adds more pressure to costs for manufacturers.

Spain lags behind the EU in recovering trade sales. While in France or Germany they already grow up to 5% above the 2019 levels, in Spain they are still 4% below, according to Euromonitor data.

