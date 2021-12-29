Since the onset of the pandemic, more of our relationships rely on channels that are mediated by computer. In the midst of a choppy ocean of online discussions and toxic messages, perhaps algorithms and AIs can help us anticipate our emotions and row for healthier communication.

Twitter, a platform with a reputation for being abusive and generating big fights, launched a notice function suggesting users to think twice before tweeting. The following month, Facebook announced AI conflict alerts for groups, so administrators can take action when controversial or unhealthy conversations occur.

Email and smart messaging finish billions of sentences for us every day with features Smart Reply and Smart Compose. Many wearables also even monitor our tone of voice.

Well-being, as we can see, is no longer based only on the monitoring of the heartbeat or the steps, now this goes a step further, controlling in a certain way how we present ourselves to society.

Algorithmic therapeutic tools are gradually being developed to predict and prevent negative behaviors. This would be, for example, the case of CoParenter or OurFamilyWizard, that also they analyze feelings and they allow better communication between parents and children and that you can download from the Play Store.

And it is that in an attempt to promote civility, AI has become an increasingly prominent element.

Jeff Hancock, a professor of communication at Stanford University, defines AI-mediated communication as “an intelligent agent that operates on behalf of a communicator by modifying, augmenting or generating messages to achieve communication objectives.” This technology, he says, is already deployed at scale.

The question that remains for us now is whether an algorithm can really help us to be kinder to others or if we are talking about a kind of violation of our communications it will end what a human relationship makes to be truly human.

AI-mediated communication could transform the way we speak, mitigate or exacerbate prejudice. It might leave us wondering who we are really talking to. Even it could change our self-perception.

“If AI modifies a sender’s messages to be more positive, fun or outgoing, will it change the sender’s perception of himself to be more positive, fun or outgoing?” Hancock himself wonders. This is something that remains for the opinion of each one And like all new technology, it will always have pros and cons.