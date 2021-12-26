12/26/2021

On at 18:21 CET

.

The autonomous communities have notified less infections by coronavirus this Sunday due to the effect of the Christmas holidays, when fewer screening tests are done and there are delays in updating data, although the number of positives remains high.

The sixth wave continues to keep the country in suspense in the one year before the start of the vaccination against the coronavirus in Spain, a personalized milestone in Araceli, 96 years old and resident in a center for the elderly.

The vaccine has saved, according to the experts, some 100,000 lives and it has prevented infections from being translated into hospitalizations and deaths, but it has not prevented a record of positives this Christmas after the arrival of the omicron variant.

The autonomous communities that have updated their data this Sunday show a decrease in infections compared to previous days, although the global figures are still high.

Notorious decline in Madrid

The decline has been especially noticeable in Madrid, which reported this Sunday 5,626 infections compared to 20,371 on Friday (on Saturday, Christmas Day, no data were provided) and nine deaths in hospitals (two less than on Friday).

Hospital admissions have increased compared to Friday, going from 844 to 1,042 in the ward, while in intensive care units, patients have risen from 174 to 191.

Catalonia has registered 19 deaths and a total of 8,502 new confirmed cases of covid in the last 24 hours, practically half of those notified 24 hours before (17,051), but the cumulative incidence at 14 days stands at 1,237 cases, 155 more.

Hospital pressure continues to increase in this autonomous community, with 1,389 hospitalized with covid this Sunday, 45 more than on Saturday, of which 381 (five more) are seriously ill in the ICU.

Catalonia is the community that has applied more forceful measures to try to stop contagions this Christmas, such as the curfew or the closure of nightclubs, although the representative entities of the nightlife sector will present a contentious-administrative appeal to the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) against these decisions on Monday.

Navarra reports half of the cases

In Navarra, the cases of covid-19 detected this Saturday fell almost by half, when 1,196 positives were counted, and 142 people remained admitted to hospitals, 28 of them in intensive care.

Cantabria has registered for the second consecutive day a decrease in infections, with 455 new positives in 24 hours, 177 less than the previous count, although the incidence at 14 days continues to rise and is already well above 900 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants (931) and hospitalized patients have increased by 10, up to all 110.

A health service is preparing to carry out a coronavirus detection test in A Coruña. | .

For its part, Galicia reported 2,770 new cases confirmed by diagnostic tests in one day, 249 fewer, and has 219 patients of covid-19 in isolated rooms (two less), although the number of patients in serious condition admitted to intensive care units increased by five, with 55 in total.

The Balearic Islands have diagnosed 1,036 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours compared to 1,159 the previous day, and one deceased, while 56 covid-19 patients remain admitted to intensive care, with which ICU occupancy stands at 16.42% and remains at high risk.

He has also registered less infections La Rioja, with a total of 4,274 new positives, 152 less than the previous day, although it is one of the highest figures for the pandemic in this community, which exceeded 4,000 active cases on the 22nd.