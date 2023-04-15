Company in Japan Launches the Makita MW001G, the World’s First Cordless Microwave Oven

Japanese power tool maker Makita recently introduced a first-of-its-kind portable microwave oven that is powered by two large batteries that can be recharged and replaced on the go.

According to a report published on the website of Oddity CenterMockups of a cordless microwave have been doing the rounds online for years, but in 2023 this company from Japan decided to surprise everyone with a market-ready battery-powered oven that can reheat dozens of foods and drinks on the go.

The new Makita MW001G microwave oven can deliver 500W of power for up to eight minutes, after which it automatically switches to a lower 350W power mode to conserve battery life.

It weighs just 8.8kg (19.4lbs) and can reheat around 11 chilled lunches or 20 drinks with two fully charged XGT 40V Max 8Ah batteries.

Makita MW001G

A nearly $900 microwave

Makita’s new portable microwave oven is apparently compatible with a variety of power tool batteries, the largest of which (33.5 Ah) provides enough power for nearly an hour and a half of reheating.

As for the size of the heating compartment, Makita says it can “hold a large lunch box.” The Japanese manufacturer recommends the cordless microwave oven for construction sites, in-car meals, and disaster situations, but you could probably find many more uses for it, if you can get your hands on it.

The Makita MW001G is currently only available in Japan for a price of ¥110,000 ($840), but if it proves to be a hit in its homeland, it’ll probably make its way abroad as well.