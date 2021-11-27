

If you have a friendly face, you could win $ 200,000 to have it replicated in humanoid robots all over the world.

If you have a “kind and friendly” face, Promobot could pay you $ 200,000.. Sure, as long as you’re willing to give up the rights for it to be used on humanoid robots.

The robot manufacturing company Promobot is in search of a face for a humanoid assistant robot that will work in hotels, shopping malls and other places where there are many people.

To earn that figure, the person who is chosen must be willing to transfer the rights for her face to appear for life in humanoid robots who will carry it.

Promobot is a manufacturer of autonomous service robots for commercial use, and is looking for a face for its new humanoid robot-assistant project that will work in places that are very crowded by people.

“Our company is developing technologies in the field of facial recognition, as well as speech, autonomous navigation, artificial intelligence and other areas of robotics. Since 2019, we have been actively manufacturing and supplying humanoid robots to the market. Our new clients want to launch a large-scale project and, to do so, need to license a new robot look to avoid legal delays”Promobot explained on its website.

According to the developers, the order for a new robot was requested by an American company that supplies solutions to airports, shopping malls and retail stores in North America and the Middle East.

The robot that will carry the selected face will begin its activities in 2023. The company points out that sex or age don’t matter Therefore, those interested can register on the company’s website.

To date the main products of the company are robots Promobot V.4 and the humanoid droid Robo-C, both used in airports, universities, cinemas, museums and shopping centers around the world.

The Promobots already work in 43 countries around the world as administrators, promoters, consultants, guides and custodians, replacing or complementing “live” employees.

Promobots can be found operating at Walmart, Baltimore-Washington Airport, and the Dubai Mall.

