12/11/2021 at 08:00 CET

The major European leagues are entering their final stretch. In the most decisive part of the championship. Practically the first rounds have been played and, after the Christmas break, there is a second part of the season in which everything at stake is being defined. The Champions League will return, the elimination phase of the Europa League will start and the national tournaments will look for their champion, the one who will lift the title between April and May. Then, temporary stoppage at the beginning of the summer and return to the ring waiting for a World Cup that will be played in December for the first time in history.

There are leagues, however, that have already handed over the title, have lowered the blind and will wait locked up at home for the winter to pass to get the ball back on the grass. The Nordic countries do not compete during the colder months. Temperatures prevent practicing outdoor sports and, therefore, these tournaments work the opposite of the rest of Western Europe.

The Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian and Icelandic leagues have already ended and will start again in the spring after overcoming the freezing winter that is already beginning to haunt them. Malmö took the Allsvenskan, Helsinki lifted the Veikkausliiga and Bodo / Glimt claimed their second Eliteserien title.

“The day we were proclaimed champions, on the last day, it was very cold & rdquor ;, explains for Sport Dossier the Colombian defender of HJK ​​Helsinki Luis Murillo, brand-new champion of the Finnish league. “We played against the KuPs in Kuopio and it was two degrees below zero & rdquor;, says the center-back, who has four seasons in the Veikkausliiga. “They call me iceman & rdquor ;, he says. “I got so used to it that I am one of the few people who does recovery with ice.. I’m weird, because not even the Finns do it. They get into the sauna & rdquor ;, comments Murillo, who in a few days will go to his native Colombia to enjoy the holidays.

Freezing temperatures

In winter, temperatures in northern Finland, Sweden, Norway and all over Iceland can reach as low as 45 degrees Celsius. In the south, the climate is less aggressive, but the thermal sensation and the snow, present for more than four months, prevent playing soccer in a relaxed way.

“As much as the body wants, it doesn’t heat up well & rdquor;Murillo acknowledges. In these times, many of the professional teams in the Nordic countries train indoors. Above all, those located in the center and in the north. Most of them have perfectly prepared facilities for practicing sport in healthy conditions.

“He trains in fields of a not so perfect quality, but he is inside and it is not so cold. In Kuopio or Seinäjoki they always train in a heated indoor field. If they didn’t have these facilities, they wouldn’t be able to train & rdquor ;, explains the Colombian central defender.

A compatriot of his also played in one of the Nordic countries. But he did it during the 2000s, without so much technology and without modern infrastructures having reached professional football. Sebastián Bojassen, born in Sweden but of Colombian parents, lived in the Scandinavian country until he was 31 years old.

“The cold was terrible. I’d get up in the morning, open the window and measure how many inches of snow there was. That way he knew if the pitch would be good or bad & rdquor ;, explains the former midfielder to Sport Dossier.

Bojassen, who wore the Hammarby jersey for ten seasons, remembers – now with a smile – the terrible conditions under which he was going to train when the temperatures began to drop: “A ball in the face, you didn’t feel it. It looked like a smack, but when you got to the locker room you started to feel burning, a stain would come out and you had a tremendous mark on your face. In the showers, when the hot water poured on you it was horrible, it burned you & rdquor ;.

Indoor preseason

If the regular season in these leagues starts between March and April, the preparation phases have to take place in January and February. They are the worst two months of winter. Temperatures plummet and weather conditions make soccer practice a challenge for the body.

“Jair, the Brazilian, was injured. He wanted to turn around and injured his abductor. This is because the body does not heat up enough & rdquor ;, acknowledges Murillo, the Colombian central Helsinki. For footballers who are used to the sun and pleasant temperatures, reaching Finland, Sweden or Norway is a considerable shock. “A lot of foreigners get scared & rdquor ;, explains Bojassen.

“I have always thought of the Latin Americans and Africans who arrive in the January and February preseason. It is a very strong blow. They arrive covered in clothes, they do not know how to handle themselves in this climate and they become discouraged & rdquor ;, comments the Swedish-Colombian, who highlights the importance of knowing how to psychologically assume such a radical change of life: “It is not only the snow, it is the darkness. In the Nordic countries there is no sun. That affects a lot. Dark, snow and cold. If you are not used to it, it is very hard & rdquor ;.

Many foreigners come to these territories and, as a solution to the cold, they fill themselves with layers of clothing. For Sebastián Bojassen, covering up is not enough. You have to know how to regulate the body, know how to dress and know how to breathe. “Here we know how to keep warm and breathe well. If you breathe too hard you freeze. If you sweat, you can’t take off your cap, it’s a strong shock against your body & rdquor ;, illustrates the former Hammarby player

And the European one?

This season, Bodo / Glimt have once again been proclaimed Norwegian champions. It has done so for the second time in a row after lifting, last year, the first league title in its history. Kjetil Knutsen’s men will even compete to be among the 16 best teams in the Conference League. Located just north of the Arctic Circle, they scored six goals against Mourinho’s Roma and will fight to be in the round of 16.

Therefore, in February the Bodo / Glimt will continue to compete in the middle of the freezing wave. “At the facility level, they are super prepared & rdquor ;, the Andorran Marc Vales scores for Sport Dossier. The Norwegian Sandefjord center-back tries to reassure those who think that visiting Aspmyra Stadion in February is going to be terrible: “These teams have the conditions to accept this type of game in winter time. Also, it tends to be just one game. The Bodo / Glimt is super ready. If it snows, in a moment the machines and the heating take it away. The stadium is perfect & rdquor ;.

With no time to rest, Bodo / Glimt have to warm up quickly to be able to play in full condition in the qualifying rounds of the European competition. “If they are lucky enough to play in Europe, they take vacations when they can. Loose weeks and little more. These teams usually compete throughout the year & rdquor ;, explains Vales, who does not see too many Nordic teams with enough level to reach those phases: “Teams that really touch Europe and have options to pass the group stage, in the north there are few. In Iceland I don’t see a team doing a great European competition. In Sweden, Norway and Finland there could be more interesting teams, but they are few & rdquor ;.