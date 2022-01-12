Updated on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 – 02:13

The CNMC, against the exclusion to pharmacies of products that do not require a prescription for “not being justified”

Pharmacist showing a Covid self-diagnostic test

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) recommends that the Government remove from pharmacies the monopoly of sale of antigen tests, among other health products without a prescription, and study the price control announced in case it is counterproductive.

“The reservation of dispensing of medical devices to pharmacy offices is not justified in general., so that the dispensing and supply of these products should be allowed in other establishments, “official CNMC sources tell EL MUNDO in response to a question about their position in the current controversy with the Covid tests.

These sources point out that they have not “specifically” analyzed the case of antigen tests, but that the agency has long maintained the recommendation to “eliminate the activity reserve of pharmacy offices for the dispensing of drugs not subject to medical prescription. allow its dispensing in other establishments, as long as they comply with the minimum sanitary requirements of conservation and hygiene. We also recommend facilitating the sale through websites or with other telematic means “.

In this regard, they recall their study of 2015 on the retail distribution of medicines in Spain, which is committed to allowing the sale in other commercial establishments of any product without a prescription for “self-care” purposes, which includes antigen tests.

The Minister Spokesperson, Isabel rodriguez, defended this Tuesday, however, the opposite in a press conference after the Council of Ministers. He said that the model chosen by the Executive in the sale of these products is “to go hand in hand with pharmaceutical distributors and professional associations. for security and guarantee to citizens“. This expression provoked indignation in the National Association of Large Distribution Companies (Anged), because its associates – the English Court, Carrefour or Mercadona among others – do not offer any risk to citizens, in their opinion. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, maintained subsequent contact with the sector clarifying that they opt for pharmacies because they will collaborate more with the control of the use of antigen tests.

Darias will announce this Thursday, after an interministerial commission, the new maximum prices of these products in pharmacies in follow-up to the announcement made this Monday by the President of the Government himself, Pedro Sanchez.

This type of regulation does not enthuse the Competition authorities either, who fear that they could be counterproductive. Official sources of the CNMC indicate that the agency must study well the details of the new regulation. And they add that in order to assess the suitability of a public intervention of this nature and its impact on competition, it is necessary to analyze the context, for example the reasons for the shortage, in which market links could be producing shortage problems or high margins and the cause of them, etc. Also the design of the policy, such as whether it is a temporary measure, at what level prices are applied, on which agents it is applied, and how it is applied.

That in the CNMC, but the Catalan Competition Authority (ACCO) already released a tough statement on Tuesday. “The ACCO warns that setting a maximum price for self-diagnostic tests for COVID-19 can have counterproductive effects and is committed to expanding distribution channels in other establishments apart from pharmacies to improve accessibility and reduce prices. ”

In his opinion “the setting of a maximum price for tests in a situation of high demand can cause that, when this situation changes, the regulated price is higher than that of a competitive market“This has happened, however, in masks, where the maximum price of 0.62 euros per unit is much higher than that marked in supermarkets where they can be purchased.

