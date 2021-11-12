Updated on Friday, 12 November 2021 – 19:04

The power companies link the problem to the introduction of the new billing system approved by the regulator and the government.

The president of the CNMC, Cani Fernndez.JAVI MARTNEZ

The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) is analyzing the chaos caused by the introduction of the new hourly periods in the electricity bill: there are households that have not received their monthly bills since June. The situation for these families is worrying given what may come their way when they receive the accumulated bill for several months in which, in addition, the price of electricity has reached record records.

A CNMC spokesperson explains that Energa’s management is analyzing this phenomenon and expects to have figures on the volume of affected clients shortly. For their part, the large electricity distributors link the problem with the introduction of the new billing systems by sections last June by the CNMC itself and the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

The Competition investigation comes after the complaint by consumer associations such as Facua, which asked the regulator last September to analyze the chaos and monitor possible billing fraud. Also the marketers outside the large electricity groups have asked the supervisor to mediate, since if the distributor of Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy or EDP it does not provide them with the consumption information, they cannot issue the invoices and end up being harmed in front of their customers.

“The problems of distributors to adapt to regulatory changes are causing consumers to accumulate significant debts and not knowing if they are applying the correct rates, which is a situation of enormous helplessness,” he explains. Rubn Snchez, spokesperson for Facua.

Agency sources clarify that there is no formal investigation open. “The Directorate of Energy is in a preliminary phase of analysis and gathering information. The actions that could be carried out later have not yet been decided,” they explain.

The CNMC is working together with the consumer councils of the autonomous communities, to which the complaints of stupefied customers reach the bill, and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, which directs Alberto Garzn.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more