

Brown could have played his last NFL game against the Jets.

Photo: Tim Nwachukwu / .

Antonio Brown’s career in the NFL has been marked by controversy. At 33 years old problems with the league, complaints of sexual harassment and fights against their own teams are among the main events that have happened in recent years to the wide receiver.

His resignation halfway through the game to the team of Tampa bay buccaneers It was the last of the scandals that we will review in this list.

He refused to play the last game of the season with Pittsburgh to force his trade

A fight he had with the quarterback Ben roethlisberger in the preview of the last game of the season, he prevented Brown from closing the year with the uniform of the Pittsburgh steelers and although the official report of his absence was a “knee injury” in February 2019 the player demanded “a change of scenery” on his social networks after 9 years in the team. In addition to the issue, he vetoed his transfer to Buffalo and finally landed in Oakland.

Fight against the NFL for the use of the game helmet

After new NFL rules in 2019 prevented the use of the helmet model that Brown used in his nine-year career, the player expressed his annoyance and presented a couple of complaints to the league in August 2019. The lawsuits did not transpire in the end, but his absences from training due to the situation ended up breaking his link with the Oakland Raiders on September 7, 2019.

Allegations of sexual harassment and the end of one of the shortest contracts in league history

Between September 10 and September 16, 2019, Antonio Brown received four accusations of sexual harassment by a former coach and a domestic worker. The signals ended up breaking the contract that he had just signed with New england patriots on September 7 of that year. Without referring to the complaints, the player thanked the team on social media.

Imprisonment for assault and theft of a vehicle in Florida

On January 23, 2020, Brown turned himself in to police in Broward County, Florida, on charges of assault and theft of a vehicle he had hired to carry out a move. The player spent a day in jail and was released on $ 100,000 bail. After this, his agent Drew Rosenhaus cut ties with him.

Falsification of your vaccination card against COVID-19

December 2, 2021 the NFL suspended Brown, Mike Edwards and John Franklin III for violating COVID-19 protocols in the league. The reports of its forgery came from the Tampa Bay Times complaint, which led to an investigation that led to the sanction.

Breaking: The NFL announced Antonio Brown has been suspended without pay for the next three games for violating the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/wCSM2l6fJb— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 2, 2021

Withdrawal from the field without uniform and dismissal of the Buccaneers

At the meeting of the Buccaneers in view of New York Jets of this Sunday, January 2, 2021, Brown took off his uniform and gloves and without a word paraded into the locker room, but not before making celebratory gestures with the audience present. Hours later, coach Bruce Arians announced that he would not continue with the team..

Here’s a sideline view of what happened with Antonio Brown. Looks like Mike Evans was trying to calm him down but nothing was going to help. AB took everything off and left. (video via @mmmmillah) pic.twitter.com/sMii14O7bh— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

You might also be interested in:

Video: Antonio Brown left in the middle of the game after removing his shirt and ended up being fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers