American Music Awards 2021: Complete list of winners | Instagram

In this great event, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were recognized as favorites at the 2021 American Music Awards, managing to be a sensation among all participating celebrities.

Yesterday afternoon the 2021 American Music Awards were held, accolades that recognize the most listened to artists of the year and bring together in the same place several of the celebrities that we have listened to in loop on Spotify throughout 2021.

Although the intention of the event is to recognize the best of the American industry, the event could not lack the presence of Latin American or Asian celebrities, as was the case of the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny or the South Korean group BTS who were awarded as expected.

While singer Taylor Swift, who has recently been on everyone’s lips due to the premiere of “Red: Taylor’s Version”, was not present at the 2021 American Music Awards, however, she triumphed in two categories and sent her speech of thanks. in video format.

Without further ado, here is the complete list of winners yesterday afternoon:

1

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

BTS (WINNER)

Drake

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

2

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked wolf

Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)

The Kid LAROI

3

Collaboration of the year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” (WINNER)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

4

Favorite Song on Trend

Erica Banks “Buss It”

Måneskin “Beggin ‘”

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

5

Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B “Up”

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (WINNER)

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”

6

Favorite Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

7

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia rodrigo

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

8

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS (WINNER)

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

9

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande “Positions”

Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”

Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”

Taylor Swift “evermore” (WINNER)

The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE”

10

Favorite Pop Song

BTS “Butter” (WINNER)

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

eleven

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason aldean

Luke Bryan (WINNER)

Luke combs

Morgan wallen

12

Favorite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

Gabby barrett

Kacey musgraves

Maren morris

Miranda lambert

13

14

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old dominion

Zac brown band

fifteen

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine” (WINNER)

Lee Brice “Hey World”

Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”

* Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

16

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” (WINNER)

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”

17

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Lil baby

Moneybagg I

Polo G

Pop Smoke

18

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Saweetie

19

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake “Certified Lover Boy”

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Megan Thee Stallion “Good News” (WINNER)

Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”

Rod Wave “SoulFly”

twenty

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B “Up” (WINNER)

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”

Polo G “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”

twenty-one

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Usher

22

Favorite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat (WINNER)

HER

Jazmine sullivan

Jhene aiko

SZA

23

24

Favorite R&B Album

Doja Cat “Planet Her” (WINNER)

Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done … Take Time”

HER “Back of My Mind”

Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”

Queen Naija “missunderstood”

25

26

Favorite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” (WINNER)

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”

HER “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”

27

Favorite Latino Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

28

Favorite Latina Female Artist

Becky G (WINNER)

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALIA

29

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band (WINNER)

50 caliber

Armed Link

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón By Rene Camacho

The Two Carnales

30

Favorite Latin Album

Bad Bunny “THE LAST TOUR OF THE WORLD” (WINNER)

Kali Uchis “Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons)”

KAROL G “KG0516”

Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”

Rauw Alejandro “Aphrodisiac”

31

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “THE NIGHT OF LAST NIGHT”

Farruko “Pepas”

Kali Uchis “telepathy” (WINNER)

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawaii (Remix)”

32

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

33

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood (WINNER)

Elevation Worship

Lauren daigle

Zach Williams

3. 4

Favorite Gospel Artist

Kanye West (WINNER)

Kirk franklin

Koryn hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

35

Favorite Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello (WINNER)

Regard

Pot