American Music Awards 2021: Complete list of winners | Instagram
In this great event, Cardi B, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo were recognized as favorites at the 2021 American Music Awards, managing to be a sensation among all participating celebrities.
Yesterday afternoon the 2021 American Music Awards were held, accolades that recognize the most listened to artists of the year and bring together in the same place several of the celebrities that we have listened to in loop on Spotify throughout 2021.
Although the intention of the event is to recognize the best of the American industry, the event could not lack the presence of Latin American or Asian celebrities, as was the case of the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny or the South Korean group BTS who were awarded as expected.
While singer Taylor Swift, who has recently been on everyone’s lips due to the premiere of “Red: Taylor’s Version”, was not present at the 2021 American Music Awards, however, she triumphed in two categories and sent her speech of thanks. in video format.
Without further ado, here is the complete list of winners yesterday afternoon:
1
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
BTS (WINNER)
Drake
Olivia rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
2
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked wolf
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI
3
Collaboration of the year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” (WINNER)
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”
4
Favorite Song on Trend
Erica Banks “Buss It”
Måneskin “Beggin ‘”
Megan Thee Stallion “Body” (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
5
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B “Up”
Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd “Save Your Tears”
6
Favorite Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
7
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia rodrigo
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
8
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
BTS (WINNER)
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
9
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande “Positions”
Dua Lipa “Future Nostalgia”
Olivia Rodrigo “SOUR”
Taylor Swift “evermore” (WINNER)
The Kid LAROI “F * CK LOVE”
10
Favorite Pop Song
BTS “Butter” (WINNER)
Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
eleven
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason aldean
Luke Bryan (WINNER)
Luke combs
Morgan wallen
12
Favorite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Gabby barrett
Kacey musgraves
Maren morris
Miranda lambert
14
Favorite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old dominion
Zac brown band
fifteen
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Gabby Barrett “Goldmine” (WINNER)
Lee Brice “Hey World”
Luke Bryan “Born Here Live Here Die Here”
* Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
16
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” (WINNER)
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”
17
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Lil baby
Moneybagg I
Polo G
Pop Smoke
18
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Saweetie
19
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake “Certified Lover Boy”
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
Megan Thee Stallion “Good News” (WINNER)
Pop Smoke “Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon”
Rod Wave “SoulFly”
twenty
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
Cardi B “Up” (WINNER)
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone”
Polo G “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love”
twenty-one
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Usher
22
Favorite Female R&B Artist
Doja Cat (WINNER)
HER
Jazmine sullivan
Jhene aiko
SZA
24
Favorite R&B Album
Doja Cat “Planet Her” (WINNER)
Giveon “When It’s All Said And Done … Take Time”
HER “Back of My Mind”
Jazmine Sullivan “Heaux Tales”
Queen Naija “missunderstood”
26
Favorite R&B Song
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” (WINNER)
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary”
HER “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings”
27
Favorite Latino Male Artist
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
28
Favorite Latina Female Artist
Becky G (WINNER)
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALIA
29
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band (WINNER)
50 caliber
Armed Link
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón By Rene Camacho
The Two Carnales
30
Favorite Latin Album
Bad Bunny “THE LAST TOUR OF THE WORLD” (WINNER)
Kali Uchis “Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons)”
KAROL G “KG0516”
Maluma “PAPI JUANCHO”
Rauw Alejandro “Aphrodisiac”
31
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “THE NIGHT OF LAST NIGHT”
Farruko “Pepas”
Kali Uchis “telepathy” (WINNER)
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawaii (Remix)”
32
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
33
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
Carrie Underwood (WINNER)
Elevation Worship
Lauren daigle
Zach Williams
3. 4
Favorite Gospel Artist
Kanye West (WINNER)
Kirk franklin
Koryn hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
35
Favorite Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello (WINNER)
Regard
Pot