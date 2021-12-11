World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Last night the World MMA Awards 2021 took place at the Worre Studios in Las Vegas. Who were the winners?

Charles Mask »Lewis Fighter of the Year

Kamaru Usman – Winner

Brandon Moreno

Yaroslav amosov

Charles Oliveira

Jan Blachowicz

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Fighter of the Year

Mackenzie dern

Kayla harrison

Valentina shevchenko

Rose Namajunas – Winner

Manon fiorot

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Rising Star of the Year

Khamzat Chimaev

Jirí Prochazka

Brandon Moreno – Winner

Yaroslav amosov

Kevin Holland

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

International Fighter of the Year

Vadim nemkov

Israel Adesanya – Winner

Yaroslav amosov

Robert Whittaker

Jan Blachowicz

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Fight of the Year

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257

Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos – UFC 262

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno I – UFC 256 – Winner

Jiří Procházka vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC on ESPN 23

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza – UFC on ESPN + 47

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Knockout of the Year

Joaquin Buckley vs. Impa Kasanganay – UFC on ESPN + 37 – Winner

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – UFC 261

Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar – UFC on ESPN + 42

Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza – UFC 262

Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham – KSW 55

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Surrender of the Year

AJ McKee vs. Darrion Caldwell – Neck Lock – Bellator 253

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill – Arm Lever / Triangle – UFC 264

Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden – Triangle – UFC on ESPN + 41

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Guillotine – UFC 258

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – Triangle – UFC 254 – Winner

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Comeback of the Year

Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257

Thanh Le vs. Martin Nguyen – ONE: Inside the Matrix

Sean Strickland (Career)

Rose Namajunas (Career)

Charles Oliviera vs. Michael Chandler – UFC 262 – Winner

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Surprise of the Year

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson – ONE on TNT 1 – Winner

Shana Dobson vs. Mariya Agapova – UFC on ESPN 15

Clay Collard vs. Anthony Pettis – PFL 2021 # 1

Ok Rae Yoon vs. Eddie Alvarez – ONE on TNT 4

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – UFC 258

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Shawn Tompkins Head Coach of the Year

Eric Nicksick

Henri hooft

Mike brown

Trevor Wittman – Winner

Jason parillo

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Coach of the Year

Phil Daru – Winner

Sam calavitta

Jordan sullivan

Chase Cichos

Bo sandoval

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Gym of the Year

American Top Team – Winner

City kickboxing

Elevation Fight Team

RVCA

Sanford MMA

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Referee of the Year

Herb Dean – Winner

Dan miragliotta

Mark smith

Jason herzog

Marc goddard

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Ring Girl of the Year

Arianny Celeste

Luciana Andrade

Brookliyn wren

Brittney Palmer – Winner

Kasia motloch kejsi

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Leader of the Year

Dana White – Winner

Ed soares

Mohammed shahid

Densign White

Scott coker

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Best Company of the Year

Bellator MMA

LFA

Brave combat federation

UAE Warriors

UFC – Winner

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Personality of the Year

Jon anik

Daniel Cormier – Winner

Joe rogan

Laura sanko

Chael sonnen

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Analyst of the Year

Robin black

Michael Bisping – Winner

Paul felder

Dan hardy

John mccarthy

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Best MMA Program

Morning Kombat – Winner

Dana White’s Contender Series

DC & Helwani

JRE MMA Show

UFC Embedded

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

MMA Media of the Year

The Mac Life

BT Sport

ESPN MMA – Winner

MMA Fighting

MMA Junkie

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

MMA Journalist of the Year

John morgan

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Brett okamoto

Ariel Helwani – Winner

Oscar willis

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Fighting Spirit of the Year

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Terrance McKinney

Brandon Moreno – Winner

Dustin Poirier

Dana White

World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com

Tribute to a Lifetime Award

Matt Hughes

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/

