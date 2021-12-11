World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Last night the World MMA Awards 2021 took place at the Worre Studios in Las Vegas. Who were the winners?
Charles Mask »Lewis Fighter of the Year
Kamaru Usman – Winner
Brandon Moreno
Yaroslav amosov
Charles Oliveira
Jan Blachowicz
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Fighter of the Year
Mackenzie dern
Kayla harrison
Valentina shevchenko
Rose Namajunas – Winner
Manon fiorot
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Rising Star of the Year
Khamzat Chimaev
Jirí Prochazka
Brandon Moreno – Winner
Yaroslav amosov
Kevin Holland
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
International Fighter of the Year
Vadim nemkov
Israel Adesanya – Winner
Yaroslav amosov
Robert Whittaker
Jan Blachowicz
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Fight of the Year
Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257
Edson Barboza vs. Shane Burgos – UFC 262
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno I – UFC 256 – Winner
Jiří Procházka vs. Dominick Reyes – UFC on ESPN 23
Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza – UFC on ESPN + 47
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Knockout of the Year
Joaquin Buckley vs. Impa Kasanganay – UFC on ESPN + 37 – Winner
Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal – UFC 261
Cory Sandhagen vs. Frankie Edgar – UFC on ESPN + 42
Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza – UFC 262
Mamed Khalidov vs. Scott Askham – KSW 55
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Surrender of the Year
AJ McKee vs. Darrion Caldwell – Neck Lock – Bellator 253
Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill – Arm Lever / Triangle – UFC 264
Jimmy Flick vs. Cody Durden – Triangle – UFC on ESPN + 41
Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – Guillotine – UFC 258
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje – Triangle – UFC 254 – Winner
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Comeback of the Year
Paul Daley vs. Sabah Homasi – Bellator 257
Thanh Le vs. Martin Nguyen – ONE: Inside the Matrix
Sean Strickland (Career)
Rose Namajunas (Career)
Charles Oliviera vs. Michael Chandler – UFC 262 – Winner
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Surprise of the Year
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson – ONE on TNT 1 – Winner
Shana Dobson vs. Mariya Agapova – UFC on ESPN 15
Clay Collard vs. Anthony Pettis – PFL 2021 # 1
Ok Rae Yoon vs. Eddie Alvarez – ONE on TNT 4
Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira – UFC 258
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Shawn Tompkins Head Coach of the Year
Eric Nicksick
Henri hooft
Mike brown
Trevor Wittman – Winner
Jason parillo
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Coach of the Year
Phil Daru – Winner
Sam calavitta
Jordan sullivan
Chase Cichos
Bo sandoval
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Gym of the Year
American Top Team – Winner
City kickboxing
Elevation Fight Team
RVCA
Sanford MMA
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Referee of the Year
Herb Dean – Winner
Dan miragliotta
Mark smith
Jason herzog
Marc goddard
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Ring Girl of the Year
Arianny Celeste
Luciana Andrade
Brookliyn wren
Brittney Palmer – Winner
Kasia motloch kejsi
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Leader of the Year
Dana White – Winner
Ed soares
Mohammed shahid
Densign White
Scott coker
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Best Company of the Year
Bellator MMA
LFA
Brave combat federation
UAE Warriors
UFC – Winner
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Personality of the Year
Jon anik
Daniel Cormier – Winner
Joe rogan
Laura sanko
Chael sonnen
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Analyst of the Year
Robin black
Michael Bisping – Winner
Paul felder
Dan hardy
John mccarthy
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Best MMA Program
Morning Kombat – Winner
Dana White’s Contender Series
DC & Helwani
JRE MMA Show
UFC Embedded
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
MMA Media of the Year
The Mac Life
BT Sport
ESPN MMA – Winner
MMA Fighting
MMA Junkie
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
MMA Journalist of the Year
John morgan
Shaheen Al-Shatti
Brett okamoto
Ariel Helwani – Winner
Oscar willis
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Fighting Spirit of the Year
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Terrance McKinney
Brandon Moreno – Winner
Dustin Poirier
Dana White
World MMA Awards 2021 | Photo Credit: www.worldmmaawards.com
Tribute to a Lifetime Award
Matt Hughes
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mmaunola
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mma.uno
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mma.uno/