EUROLEAGUE: Fenerbahce vs Barça

Barça continues its immaculate streak of 12 consecutive victories since its defeat in the Spanish Super Cup. Jasikevicius has managed to get his team to fuel like a charm in this competition premiere and visits the not easy Fenerbahce court. The Turks suffered a defeat against Real Madrid the previous week in a tremendously defensive game and will try to tie up the Catalans stars -Mirotic, Higgins and Calathes- in a duel that should go to the limit seeing that those of Istanbul only lost by one point to The whites.

Barça’s share of triumph a [1.52] It seems somewhat excessive to us to go to a court that will be a pressure cooker. Fenerbahce has sufficiently experienced and quality players personified in De Colo or Vesely to put a culé team in trouble that has already had to lower the piston of excellence a bit. Therefore, it seems more than appropriate to risk in favor of the hosts at quota [2.50] for this encounter.

We also highly recommend a dotted line less than 148.5 at quota [1.88] taking into account that they are one of the elite teams in this regard. Barça knows that it has a complex exit and will have to avoid a setback that can be allowed to be the only undefeated next to Armani Milan.

EUROLEAGUE: Zenit vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid, meanwhile, visit Saint Petersburg after falling on Sunday for the first time in the season in the ACB League. Perhaps that slip makes them not all the favorites they should be for a meeting in which they see Jordan Mickey -ex white player- and Xavi Pascual. The Russians are a team that will fight for the Play-Offs this season with a balance of three wins and two losses, while Madrid has four and one loss.

The madridista triumph is presented at a quota [1.56] and we believe that it is a good opportunity for Pablo Laso’s boys. Zenit are a solid block, but they do not have a level of individual talent comparable to that of the whites. In fact, never in their history have they beaten whites. It is also a good opportunity to bet that there will be less than 150.5 points to [1.88].

