At the beginning of 2010, experts assured that the PC market would gradually disappear due to the increase in the size of smartphones and the growing demand for tablets. Now, a decade later, we see how wrong they were.

With teleworking and the pandemic, the world has seen how having a computer at home was a matter of state. That old PC from 2011 that we used to watch series and send emails was not for many jogs.

Hence, in a matter of two years, half the world has changed computers without much thought. And that is exactly what has been reflected in the computer sales reports that have been published now.

The demand for personal computers started to grow in early 2020, and although the growth rate has slowed since then the market is still expanding. According to data from IDC Research, the computing market sold nearly 350 million computers in 2021.

This supposes an increase in shipments of desktops and laptops of 14.8% year-on-year in 2021, which is less than expected. Although it was seen coming due to the semiconductor crisis that has plagued the world since the beginning of last year.

As we said, despite the good news, growth is clearly slowing down, as PC makers sold only 92 million PCs in Q4 2021, an increase of about 1% compared to the same period in 2020.

IDC analysts believe that the shortage of many components (like some brands’ high-performance graphics cards or SSDs) affected the entire market, slowing growth. This, you will understand, is a theory shared by everyone.

The five largest PC makers increased their shipments substantially throughout the year, but Apple clearly led the way with a 22.1% year-on-year increase in units.

Even so, with 27 million teams sold in 2021 and a share of 8%, Apple remains considerably behind Dell, which controls 17% of the market.

According to IDC data, Lenovo maintains its market leader position in 2021 with a 23.5% share and 82 million units shipped. HP, which sold 74 million computers last year and controlled 21.2% of the market, only increased its unit shipments by 9.3%.

Notably, Lenovo and HP sales in the fourth quarter of last year declined from the fourth quarter of 2020 for a reason unknown to the researchers.