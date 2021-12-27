This 2021 has been a year in which we have recovered a certain normality, there has been a great crisis in the manufacture of chips and, even so, numerous new products and services have arrived on the market.

To record all this The Computer Hoy 2021 Awards are here, some awards that reward the work and effort of manufacturers and developers in the technology sector during this year. And that, like every edition, it is you our readers who decide.

From the Computer Hoy magazine and from the Computerhoy.com website, we have invited you, as every year, to vote through our form for your favorite products and services for 2021. You will have from December 10 to January 6 to vote.

Once the voting process is finished, it only remains to wait for next Tuesday, January 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., date and time in which we will announce which have been the winners of the gifts for voting, yes, why vote has a prize.

At the end of January, the awards ceremony for the best products and services of 2021 for Computerhoy.com readers will take place, in a special event that will be held in person if the current situation does not change, in that case it would be hybrid. , also through our YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts:

These are the 25 categories of the Computer Hoy 2021 Awards: Desktop Computer, Portable Computer, Convertible Computer, Gaming Equipment, TOP range Smartphone, High-end Smartphone, Mid-range Smartphone, Entry-level Smartphone, Smartwatch, Fitness and Sport, Best Video Game, Tablet, High-end SmartTV, Mid-range SmartTV / Input, Headphones, Smart Speakers, Advanced Camera, eHome Device, Home Networks, Smart Home Appliance, Connected Car, Security Solution, Entertainment Platform, Technology eCommerce and Telephone operator.

The list of gifts that will be raffled on January 7 Among all the participants, resident in Spain, has a estimated value of more than 11,000 euros:

As we can see, we are facing a long list of gifts that we will raffle among the voting participants. Cheer up give your opinion on what have been the best products and services of 2021.