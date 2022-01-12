Concern for Eric del Castillo, would require medical assistance | Reform

Bad news! Huge concern has triggered the news that supposedly the first actor Eric del Castillo He would have required medical assistance during the early hours of this Wednesday, January 12.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende Tv, Eric del Castillo would have been quite ill after the news was revealed that his daughter Kate del Castillo had tested positive for the virus, which would have intensified the concern.

However, they assure that the actor would have been quite ill after receiving criticism for the position that he has always shown regarding the pandemic which they assure has called “plandemic” and there are those who tell him if he still does not believe in it after the revelation of Kate del Castillo on social networks.

So far it is unknown what exactly would have happened to Don Eric del Castillo’s health, but according to the journalist, an emergency ambulance had come to his house at dawn at the request of his daughter Verónica del Castillo. They added that they only stabilized the beloved actor and he continues to recover at home.

For his part, journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who is also facing Covid-19, shared his enormous concern on social networks after La Reina del Sur had been infected with the virus.

According to Infante, the concern would be for the actress’s parents, since it is unknown if Kate was already infected when she arrived in Mexico for the holidays with her family.

Let’s remember that Don Eric del Castillo and his wife Kate are elderly, a situation that puts them at high risk for a possible Covid-19 infection. Faced with Kate del Castillo’s change of residence to the United States, her daughter Verónica takes charge of both of them.

After Gustavo Adolfo Infante revealed the news of Kate del Castillo’s positive, the actress shared this situation on social networks, indicating that she is with her friend, the journalist Jessica Maldonado, isolated at home and keeping company.

So far, no details have been given about what supposedly happened with the first actor, one of the most beloved in Mexico and whether there really is a latent risk that he or his wife will present Covid-19. It should be noted that there are those who assure that the current Omicrón variant only has 3 to 4 days of incubation, so it could be that the actress has acquired the virus after returning to the neighboring country.