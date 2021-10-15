Updated on Friday, October 15, 2021 – 09:58

The sentence is the result of a collective action promoted by the Galician Prosecutor based on the repeated failure to carry out readings of real consumption

Naturgy headquarters in Barcelona Nacho DoceReuters

Power companies Unin Fenosa Distribucin SA and Gas Natural SUR SDG SA, both from the same business group, have just been convicted of “abusive behavior” against consumers by failing to comply with the obligation to take readings of actual electricity consumption on meters.

The sentence, issued by the fourth section of the Provincial Court of A Corua, is the result of a collective action promoted by the Galician Prosecutor’s Office that was based on the repeated failure to carry out actual electricity consumption readings and issue invoices with estimated consumption without reporting the reasons for these practices.

In the first instance, the Commercial Court number 1 corus agreed with the electric companies, but the Prosecutor appealed and now the Provincial Court considers their request and prohibits companies from taking estimated consumption readings and issue and issue invoices with said consumptions, except in the cases provided for by law.

The judgment, against which a cassation appeal is possible before the Supreme Court, also obliges the companies to inform the Court about the measures adopted to “prevent the recurrence in the future of the litigious conduct” and grants them a period of time. three months for its compliance, warning them that it will impose a coercive fine of 40,000 euros for each day of delay.

Unin Fenosa is in charge of the distribution of electricity and Gas Natural is the marketer and, therefore, the one that issues the invoices to customers. Both, according to the Prosecutor, produce “unquestionable harm” to consumers due to the accumulation of the cost of the invoices and the payment of services that have not been provided.

The lawsuit is based on the fact that the distribution company fails to comply, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, “repeatedly” with the obligation to read the customers’ actual electrical consumption. These incidents determined that the marketer billed for estimated consumption beyond the two-month period allowed by applicable sectoral regulations. In addition, the marketer, despite issuing invoices that did not include actual consumption, continued to charge the meter rent to consumers and the specific reasons for this practice were not reported on any invoice.

In the judgment, both conducts are declared abusive, not making the actual electricity consumption readings and issuing and issuing bills that include estimated electricity consumption. The collection of the meter’s rent in the invoices with estimated consumption and the absence of information on the reasons why the actual consumption has not been taken into account is also declared abusive.

