The Rome by Mourinho he played it yesterday in the Conference League. The Italians had to win yes or yes to keep the chances of qualifying for the next round of the competition. Faced with this delicate situation, it was Carles perez, former player of FC Barcelona and who started in the game against Zorya, which he charged the team behind his back to carry out the game that the Romans finally won by 4 goals to 0.

The former Blaugrana offered a permanent imbalance on the right wing, dribbling rivals up to three times and achieving 100% effectiveness in that facet. In addition to the goal, which was the first on the Italians’ account, Carles perez It was also important in the victory of his own because generated a penalty, although finally Veretout he did not know how to turn it into a goal.

Precisely Carles perez he was in charge of attending to the media in the traditional post-match interviews. In this case, it was before the microphones of ‘Sky Sports’, where the Spaniard reaffirmed his good performance on the day of last Thursday, November 25: “I played well, I’m here to help the team and I’m happy. I have to work every day and do what the coach tells me, I want to continue like this. Today has been beautiful, I’m tired but very happy for the goal and the victory“, he claimed.

Likewise, the Spanish winger also had words about the situation of his team, Roma: “I help Roma when ‘Mou’ asks me to. The objective was to classify and it has been done. I always try to help the team as much as possible when the coach gives me the opportunity. We come from bad performances and now we have won two games. The objective is to also win the next one, “he said.