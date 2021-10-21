10/22/2021 at 12:59 AM CEST

José Mourinho experienced his worst defeat at the Campo del Bodo Glimt, losing 6-1 on matchday three of the Europa League group stage. At the end of the match, the Portuguese coach unburdened himself by charging hard against his substitutes: “Our 12-13 best players are at a good level but the others are not reaching that level“.

Although he ‘blamed himself’, he did not stop lashing out at the players he decided to give a chance: “It’s my fault. I’m the one who decides who plays. Today’s lineup was made with the best intention, trying to give opportunities to people who play less and give rest to the regulars. But it has been seen that Bodo has more quality than those who have played today. “

He continued to insist on the low level shown by his own and stated that: “If I could always play with the same eleven I would. Today I have taken a great risk with the players that I have put. I know about the limitations of our players but I was expecting a different answer, they haven’t had the level. “

It is his worst loss in his 1008 managerial games, but he stated that: “It does not matter that I have never conceded six goals, I feel more for the boys“

He ended his press conference assuming that he has an eleven in mind and after this meeting, he doubts that he can change: “I have already spoken with the players. I have been honest with them as I cannot be with you. We are a strong family, but I did not know that with so many limitations. The only positive thing is that now you won’t ask me anymore why they always play the same. Even before 6-1 I already knew about our limitations“.