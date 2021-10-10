It is clear that, when working with Windows, what we need is that everything works perfectly, taking full advantage of the system, something that sometimes we will have to do thanks to third-party tools such as AutoHotkey, an extremely interesting automation solution .

AutoHotkey is a software with which we can automate many of the parts of our operating system creating tasks that will run autonomously.

We are talking about a script editor with which we can practically program Windows to do whatever we want, allowing us a series of really high possibilities.

This is a tool that depends a lot on our knowledge in programming, so depending on whether we control in this sense, this will be the game that we can get.

Installation on Windows

As is normal, the first thing we will have to do is download the tool from the official website of AiuoHotkey.

Of the three possibilities that are offered to us, we must choose the one that puts Download Current Version, to ensure that it is the most recent.

Once downloaded and installed in the Windows operating system, a window will appear with 4 options where, if we are not excessively expert in programming, it may be good for us to click on View the Tutorial, as it shows us a guide to how the program works.

If programming is something that you more or less master, you can click on Exit, although the tutorial is always good to see. This is up to everyone’s choice.

From now on all files with AHK extension will be opened by AutoHotkey, as it becomes your default application.

If we want to open our first script we must do the following:

We create a folder, for example, on the desktop or wherever you want. We open this folder and click with the right mouse button to select New. Then we can click on AutoHotkey Script. Now that we have it created, it is time to click the right mouse button on that akh file again and select Edit Script. At that moment we can start typing the code that corresponds to the script and the task that we want it to develop. Hence what we mentioned before that it would be good to handle programming.

As you have seen, the operation of AutoHotkey is very simple, except for the fact that you have to control when it comes to programming. But what is the proper operation of the tool is extremely simple.

Due to its simplicity, it is such a widely used program, since the steps are very simple, orientative and simple. It is the easiest way to create these types of elements.

AutoHotKey scripts

There are a series of public domain scripts that many people use and that have already been created previously to facilitate access to this technology.

We can call them those that almost everyone uses, leaving aside those that we can create ourselves following the guidelines that we have taught you before.

All what you are going to see is created the same as we have seen, but copying the programming base that we leave you in each case.

Keyboard shortcuts are very useful to save time when performing the most common actions. These are the ones you can’t miss.

Auto correction

As you well know, the keyboards of the smartphones that we all have, have an auto-correction system that allows us to know if we are writing a word correctly or not.

Well, at AutoHoykey we have the possibility of create an autocorrect script to get you to report any typos.

This script can be downloaded from the following website, for later select all and then click on the the right button of the mouse, click on Copy and later Paste in a file called AutoCorrect.ahk

Function keys

The function keys are practically not used at all. Well, with AutoHotKey we can give them another life and use them for other types of tasks.

For example, we can make the programs that we want open thanks to these keys.

To achieve this we must create the following script, putting the path of the program that we want:

; Launch PROGRAM NAME F7 :: Run “PROGRAM PATH” return

Open websites very fast

We can use it to get certain web pages that are essential for us to load very quickly and automatically, without having to put the name in the browser.

The way to work would be that pressing a combination of letters would open a specific web address in the browser. The way to do it is as follows, using Computer Hoy and the key combination Ctrl + Shift + C as an example:

Adjust volume

If there are no volume control keys on your keyboard, you can create your own thanks to a script.

The way to achieve this is very simple:

; Custom volume buttons + NumpadAdd :: Send Volume_Up; shift + numpad plus + NumpadSub :: Send Volume_Down; shift + numpad minus break :: Send Volume_Mute; Break key mutes return

Empty the recycle bin

It can be very practical to use the keyboard to empty the recycle bin on the spot and with a combination of keys.

All this can be extremely comfortable, and the way to do it is very simple:

; Empty trash #Del :: FileRecycleEmpty; win + del return

Open the folders we want

In addition to opening websites and programs, of course we can open folders. It can be a really practical shortcut, especially if we open the same folder every day

For this we must put the following code into the script:

; Open Downloads folder ^ + d :: Run “C: UsersVamsiDownloads”; ctrl + shift + d return

As you can see, creating keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks automatically is not as difficult as you could imagine at first. The only difficulty you may find is that your programming knowledge is limited.

But for that you can see on this website a good number of examples of scripts created both by developers and by other types of users, since, being an open source program, many participate in all this type of development.