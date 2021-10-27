Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the films that Marvel Studios is already preparing. Although we do not know much about the plot, the third installment with Ant Man promises to include enormous links with the theme of the multiverse, something that the writers will already be in charge of developing. A few days ago it was reported that Bill Murray (Lost in Tokyo – 95%, The Grand Budapest Hotel – 92%, Sn. Vincent – 78%) had been hired to be part of the cast, all this under the concept of rumor, however, it was the actor himself who recently confirmed it during an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (via Comicbook).

Marvel Studios is always looking to work with new faces, actors from the z-list that later can become true superstars. But from time to time they also hire Hollywood veterans who can power up supporting characters: Robert Redford in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89% or Michelle Pfeiffer in Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%. Now Bill murray reveals he agreed to work with Marvel Studios for the new Ant-Man movie; here is his unexpected revelation for the German medium:

You know, I recently did a Marvel movie. I probably wouldn’t tell you, but it doesn’t matter. In any case, some people were quite surprised that I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I met the director and I really liked him. He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And thanks to that cheerleader story, Stolen Triumphs, the movie he made years ago, I think it’s very good. So I agreed, though otherwise I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor.

The 71-year-old actor again makes it clear that it was Peyton Reed, director of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, who convinced him to join the Marvel project, however, also makes it clear that he is not interested in participating in a film of this magnitude again:

Let’s put it this way: the director is a nice guy, and now I’ve at least had a taste of what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie. But I don’t think I need that experience a second time. And back to your previous question: most of the time I’ve had a pretty good knack for avoiding the nasty stuff in this industry. Fortunately, most good artists are good people too. At least that’s how I live it with my friends.

Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81% hit theaters in 2015 and since then became a fundamental piece for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character became part of the Avengers and was an important part in the development of the final events. But we must not forget her partner, the Wasp, who in the first movie worked as a mentor and for the second she got the great costume of the famous superheroine. Both characters performed crucial tasks during the last battle against Thanos and his army, contributing in an absolute way to the lore of film adaptations. Now they are about to return with a film that promises to be a delight for fans.

During the last months, all kinds of rumors have spread about the productions that Marvel Studios has prepared for the following phases: it has been commented that the company is interested in introducing The Fantastic Four in Ant-Man 3, or that they are inclined to present part of the Young Avengers, a well-known team in the comics. Of course nothing is confirmed, but at least we know that Jonathan Majors will return as Kang, the famous villain featured in Loki – 96%; Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will return to their regular roles.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It will hit theaters on February 17, 2023, a wait of just under two years.