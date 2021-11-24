Kim Kardashian, meets her boyfriend 13 years younger than her | .

Businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian does not stop surprising her fans, as she has been doing recently, because her love relationship with someone 13 years younger than her has been confirmed, something with which surely neither of them has a problem.

Kim kardashian She always tends to leave several million with their mouths open, either because of a new collaboration, launch of a product or because it is more “everyday” in her, something that happens in her private life, she is an interesting and famous celebrity personality .

Surely you already know that he has been divorced three times, the most recent was with the father of his four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm we talked about the famous rapper Kanye West, with whom she was married for 6 years.

When the news of their separation broke, it could be said that it was a semi scandal, because many were already waiting for it due to certain clues that the famous had been sharing, in addition to the fact that Internet users can be too observant.

Kim Kardashian, meets her boyfriend 13 years younger than her | Instagram keetekete

In a statement he shared Kim kardashian For an interview, he commented that he felt bad, because he was getting divorced again, however he always had the support of his family and especially friends, surely that is why he decided to try to find love once more.

Apparently this opportunity was presented with the actor and comedian Pete davidson, who coincidentally is 13 years younger than the entrepreneur who owns KKW Beauty in addition to other important companies such as SKIMS and collaborations with her own sisters.

It should be mentioned that this would not be the first couple with such a marked age difference for women, it could be said that in Hollywood it is something of the most common for celebrity celebrities.

Apparently the flame of love began when Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister appeared as SNL host, giving each other a kiss to represent a scene from the movie Aladdin.

It was probably from that moment that we began to see the couple together, meeting in some places and recently, the proof that their love has materialized were some beautiful and tender photographs, with which their fans were excited.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were holding hands walking together and chatting in their car, the scene surely touched millions, knowing that Khloé Kardashian’s older sister found love again.