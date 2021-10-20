Sergio Vázquez, Secretary General for Infrastructures of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, has confirmed that the Government will implement a pricing system to charge for using the highways and highways in Spain.

Last April, the Government presented part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, which includes among its measures the controversial system of payment for use of high-capacity roads.

The collection of a fee to the users of the highways and highways is a claim that the Spanish Road Association already made at the beginning of last year.

Although This is an unpopular move with many naysayers, including carriers, the Executive has decided to collect it as part of the main lines of this Plan and has committed to the European Union that the payment will begin in 2024.

He has done it in a forum organized by Cadena SER in Galicia, where he has explained a little more what the measure will consist of.

First, Vázquez wanted to unmark the word “toll”, since it is associated with toll motorway rates, while in this case the amount would be considerably lower.

Instead he prefers to use the term “pricing system”, which will charge an estimated price of 1 euro cent per kilometer when using the state’s high-capacity road network. With this rate, drivers would have to pay 3.5 euros when traveling between Valencia and Madrid or 6.4 euros when traveling between Barcelona and Madrid, to give a few examples.

Raquel Sánchez, Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, has also confirmed to the SER that they are working on “a pricing that does not generate territorial grievances” and that is fair. He did not want to confirm the estimated price per kilometer, indicating that consensus still needs to be reached, and points out that they have the objective of presenting the plan in a few months and launch it in 2024.

Therefore, it seems that the “vignette” model is practically ruled out, which is the one implemented in countries such as Switzerland or Germany and which consists of charging a flat rate to all drivers.

According to sources from the State Secretariat for Infrastructures consulted by the SER, the model that the Government is studying is that of the soft toll that works in Portugal, and that consists of drivers pay depending on the kilometers they travel.