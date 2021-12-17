12/17/2021 at 15:00 CET

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence has confirmed the nature sexist of the murder this Thursday in Sant Joan les Fonts (Girona) of a 64-year-old woman, with what the number of women killed at the hands of their partners or ex-partners so far this year amounts to 40 in 2021 and 1,122 since 2003.

In a message on Twitter, the Government Delegation explained this Friday that the victim had no minor children and there were no previous complaints for gender violence against the alleged aggressor by the deceased.

The event took place this Thursday morning, when a relative found the lifeless bodies of the woman and her partner, with signs of violence, inside their home. According to sources close to the investigation, the murderer used a firearm to end his wife’s life and subsequently his own.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has lamented on Twitter that in just a couple of weeks three women have been murdered; 40 this year.

“Machismo cannot continue destroying lives. Against those who deny it, unity and more feminist politics. My affection for the loved ones of this new victim of sexist violence in Girona “, he said.