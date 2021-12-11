In a week Spider-Man: No Road Home officially arrives in all theaters in the world, and the impact at the box office is expected to be significant not only in the pandemic era, but could also break records of at least the last two or three years. The character of Peter Parker, or in general of Spider-Man if we take into account Miles Morales from Spider-Man: A New Universe – 100%, it has been a favorite both in comics, as in film and television.

Stan Lee himself attributed his success to the character’s closeness to the average citizen with social problems, his failure in romance or even his work situation or as a student. Let’s say you are the most human superhero that the audience can most easily identify with. Now that Tom Holland’s third solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to be released, all eyes are on the young arachnid.

While every time a new face emerges for the superhero, discussions about who has been the best performer are born, the new installment has raised those same discussions significantly. Among all the fan theories that point to Holland’s reunion with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and having confirmed the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus and Electro, the truth is that it is difficult to contradict those rumors.

As the film prepares to fill theaters, BetOnline has taken on the task of doing a geographic analysis on who is the public’s favorite Spider-Man at least as far as the United States is concerned. The analysis was carried out by breaking down the number of times each actor has been mentioned especially on Twitter, making a division by state. At first glance, the three actors are very even on the map presented by the platform.

However, by a few numbers the answer is clear. According to the study, Tobey Maguire is officially the favorite after having stood out in the discussions of 22 states, Tom holland it ranks second as the preferred choice of 16 states, while Garfield encompasses 12 states. It is worth mentioning that the preference for Maguire has stood out for his interpretation and the way in which he deepened with the character’s emotions.

Andrew has stood out for his costume design, considered the best Spider-Man suit; While Tom holland It goes towards a comical tone, but more coherent with his life as a teenager. Regarding this analysis, it is important to note that it cannot be seen as the absolute truth, since it must be considered that it is a study that focuses only on the conversation generated on Twitter and does not take into account those who are not users of said social network .

Furthermore, it only counts the number of times each actor’s name is mentioned, without looking to see if positive or negative comments are actually being shared about him. Despite this, this result should not be so far from reality. Now that the film hits theaters with the already confirmed Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx, it remains to be seen if the long-awaited reunion will arrive and how the conversation will evolve regarding the interpreters and the impact that the return will have, or if it is the case, the absence of them.